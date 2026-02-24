iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max's test production phase begins: Report

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still expected to launch on their usual schedule later this year. Ahead of its arrival, the iPhone 18 Pro has entered the production testing phase, a Chinese tipster suggested. A post on Weibo by Fixed-focus digital cameras suggested that “The iPhone 18 series is already in mass production testing. The iPhone 18 Pro production line has also started operation.” Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max upgrades tipped: Smaller Dynamic Island, 2nm chip, bigger battery

Based on the information shared by the tipster, the material of the iPhone 18 lineup hasn’t changed much. Even the overall design and specifications are said to remain the same. Some reports say that February is actually the month of Apple’s design validation test phase, which moves towards the early Production Validation test. After multiple stages of testing, the full mass production usually settles in the summer, a few months before the official launch. Also Read: i-relief! iPhone 18 Pro price may remain same as iPhone 17 Pro, here's why

iPhone 18 Pro models: What to expect?

A latest leak suggested that the iPhone 18 Pro may come in a new Red colour variant as the flagship shade, while keeping the overall design intact. The only physical change that you may notice could be the smaller Dynamic Island. Apart from that, most of the changes are internal, including a new and powerful chipset, improved camera processing, and a larger battery. Also Read: Apple may boost iPhone 18 Pro Max battery as Android phones hit 10,000mAh

Based on the previous leaks and rumours, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max may pack the A20 chipset and a custom C2 modem. What else is expected is the upgraded selfie camera. The current iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max feature an 18MP front camera. According to another Weibo leak, the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models are tipped to get a new 24MP selfie camera. While the rest of the specs are still part of the rumours, the bigger battery is what you can expect.

iPhone 18 Pro launch timeline

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and the Pro Max models, along with the first-ever foldable iPhone, later this year in September. However, the final dates are still unknown, and it is too early to comment on them.