Honor India has confirmed it is bringing a new X series phone soon. Madhav Sheth, chief executive officer of HTech, the brand licensee for Honor devices in India, shared a video of him unboxing an Honor X9b, which is likely to be the first, if not the first of many, phone to arrive in India soon. A launch date, however, is not clear at the moment.

An unmatched user experience that goes beyond being just a smartphone—it’s a testament to Honor’s promise of delivering an extraordinary mobile journey for Indian users, the company said.

As per sources, inspired by Rolex, the camera module’s design for the upcoming device under the X series draws inspiration from the intricate artistry of luxury watches and jewellery, boasting the iconic Classical Dual Ring Design. This unique aesthetic isn’t just about being bold; it oozes sophistication and class, perfectly aligning with your sense of style.

The latest X series will set a new standard with design and performance. The series smartphone will stand out with its meticulous craftsmanship, seamlessly blending elegance and functionality. Its massive battery with sleek, premium design will catch the eye and will feel exquisite in your palm.

From the outside, it’s a visual delight; in your hand, it’s a testament to superior craftsmanship. This device is more than just a gadget; it’s a perfect fusion of style and substance, representing the pinnacle of both design and performance. Honor’s X series will offer a smartphone experience that goes beyond the norm. The sleek design showcases the brand’s commitment to beauty, making each device a tool and a statement. As Honor redefines smartphones, the X series will stand as a symbol of unmatched durability and advanced technology.

— Written with inputs from IANS