Honor has been selling tablets and wearables in India for a while and rumours are going on that the company may soon re-enter the Indian smartphone market with the launch of its new smartphone in the country.

Honor 90 was launched earlier this month globally and according to a recent leak, the company plans to launch the Honor 90 smartphone in the country.

Gaurav Chaudhary, a YouTube creator popularly known as Technical Guruji, shared a video of him unboxing the new Honor 90 (global version) on his channel. In the video, he revealed the specification and features of the smartphone and said that it might come to India in September this year. The company is yet to share any information about re-entering the Indian market.

The smartphone might have the same features as the global variant. The base variant of the smartphone, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is available for 449.99 Euros (Rs 41,000 approximately) in the UK. Globally Honor 90 is available in four colours including Diamond Silver, Peacock Blue, Midnight Black and Emerald Green. Here are the specifications of the global variant of Honor 90

Honor 90 specifications

Processor, memory and operating system

Honor 90 is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition and Adreno 644 coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The smartphone runs MagicOS 7.1- based on Android 13.

Display

Honor 90 features a 6.7-inch AMOLED Quad-Curved Floating Screen with 2664 × 1200 pixels resolution and a 93.3 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Camera

Honor 90 has a triple-camera set up at the back with a 200MP ultra-clear camera, a 12MP ultra-wide and macro camera and a 2MP depth camera. It also has a 50MP front camera that supports 2D face unlock.

Battery

Honor 90 comes with a 5000mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge.

Additional feature

Honor 90 is a 5G smartphone with two nano dual SIM and eSIM support, Wi-Fi support for 2.5 and 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and more.

Meanwhile, Honor is set to launch its Honor Pad X9 in India. The Honor Pad X9 landing page is live on Amazon and reveals some interesting details about the upcoming tablet.

Some of the highlights of the upcoming tablet include an 11.5-inch display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, six speakers and more. It also comes with an Honor flip cover.

Honor is yet to announce the price of its Pad X9 in India, but the tablet is already on sale in Europe where it is priced at 199.90 Euros, which is Rs. 18,450 approximately. It is expected to be priced around Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 in India.