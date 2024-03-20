Google Pixel 8a, the next phone in the company’s affordable Pixel line, will have the best display specifications by far. A new report has suggested that Google is planning to crank up the display on the Pixel 8a to feature a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a lot more brightness than the existing Pixel 7a. As an upgrade, the upcoming improvement in the specifications of the Pixel 8a makes sense, but it also tells us that Google’s mid-range Pixel 8a will have a better display than the rumoured iPhone 16.

Google Pixel 8a display leaks

Tipster Kamila Wojciechowska has claimed that the upcoming Google Pixel 8a will have the option to set the refresh rate up to 120Hz. The current mid-range Pixel phone has only up to 90Hz refresh rate, so even though it will not offer a lot of difference to the overall scrolling experience on the phone, it will most likely enhance gaming on the upcoming phone. Writing for Android Authority, the tipster said the Pixel 8a’s display will have a brightness of 1,400 nits, up from 1,000 nits of the Pixel 7a. The iPhone 16, on the other hand, is expected to continue having the Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of brightness. There will also be limited support for DisplayPort output through the USB-C port. Wojciechowska has a good track record, including his leaks before the launch of the Pixel Fold, so these leaks also likely hold water.

Previous leaks on the Pixel 8a

While the display on the upcoming Pixel 8a will get a needed boost, the cameras may not see many changes. Previous leaks have suggested that the Pixel 8a will carry over last year’s Pixel 8 cameras. That is not a bad thing because the Pixel 8 has one of the camera systems for the price, but it certainly hints that the Pixel 8a will not follow the Pixel 7a’s lead. There have also been rumours that the Pixel 8a will feature rounded corners, much like the Pixel 8 and use the Tensor G3 chip. It may pack a 6.1-inch display, similar to that of the Pixel 7a. Wojciechowska has corroborated these leaks and that points to the Pixel 8a being a more compact phone.