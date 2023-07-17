The Google Pixel 8 Pro will come with rounder corners and have a Quad-HD+ LTPO display.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 8 series sometime later this year. Ahead of its launch, the renowned tipster Yogesh Brar has shared the Pixel 8 Pro’s key specifications.

READ MORE Google Chat gets a new media viewer feature: What this means for users

For starters, the Pixel 8 series will have two models, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. As usual, both phones will differ in terms of specs. The Google Pixel 8 Pro will evidently have superior features and so does the leaked specs reveal.

Google Pixel 8 Pro specifications (rumored)

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with a QHD+ resolution. The device will have an LTPO OLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate. This time around, the series will have rounded corners.

READ MORE Google Maps hacks: How to delete your personal data from Google Maps

The device is said to boast a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens with OIS support. It will be assisted by a 64MP ultra-wide lens and a 48MP telephoto lens. Upfront, it is rumored to have an 11MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, the smartphone might have the Google Tensor G3 chipset + Titan chip. It is said to have 12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. As for the battery, the device is said to house a 4,950mAh cell with 27W fast charging.

The smartphone may feature an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support offering added security. This time around, the device may also come with a temperature sensor. It will boot on the latest Android 14 OS out of the box.

Google is yet to officially reveal the phone’s specs, that said, do take all the information with a pinch of salt. The Google Pixel 8 series is said to launch in October this year. This will be after or around the time of the launch of new iPhones.

In other news about Google, the company recently launched the Google Pixel 7a. The Google Pixel 7 features a 6.1-inch center-punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. It has a 90Hz refresh rate, AOD support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection.

It features a dual camera system with a 64MP main lens and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. There’s a 13MP camera on the front for selfies. It is powered by the Google Tensor G2 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 4385mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging and 7.5W wireless charging. It boots on Android 13 OS but will be upgradable to Android 14 when it comes.