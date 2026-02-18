Google Pixel 10a launch today: How to watch LIVE, expected price, and full specs

Google is set to launch an affordable option in the Pixel 10 series today. The Pixel 10a is expected to go on pre-orders later tonight, and the tech giant will likely confirm the pricing and availability details during the launch event. The phone will be available through the Google Store and Flipkart. Here’s everything we know so far about the Pixel 10a ahead of its launch. Also Read: iPhone 16 discount makes it a better deal than ever

Pixel 10a launch: How to watch LIVE, pre-order details

The Pixel 10a launch will be streamed online through Google’s official channels. In India, the phone will be available via Flipkart and the Google Store. Also Read: Thinking of switching from iPhone? Check these phones instead of iPhone 17 Pro

Flipkart has confirmed that pre-orders will begin at 9 p.m. IST. Shipping is expected to start by late February or early March. Those who have subscribed for the Pixel 10a will receive a Rs 2,000 instant discount code, which can be applied during pre-orders.

Pixel 10a price in India (expected)

Google has not yet hinted at the pricing of the Pixel 10. Leaks suggest that it could be priced at EUR 499 (approx. Rs 53,600) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The higher-end 256GB model is expected to cost EUR 599 (approx. Rs 64,300).

These pricing details were previously reported by retailer WinFuture, and final India pricing will be revealed during the launch event.

Pixel 10a specifications (expected)

The Pixel 10a is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh. The screen could be protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass layer. The phone is expected to be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset, which also powered the Pixel 9a. It could offer 8GB of RAM with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the rear, the Pixel 10a will sport a dual camera setup. It is expected to include a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, it could feature a 13MP front-facing camera.

The Pixel 10a is said to pack a 5,100mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging along with wireless charging. The phone is expected to boot Android 16 out of the box and come with long-term software update support from Google. Other leaked details suggest IP68 dust and water resistance and an in-display fingerprint sensor.