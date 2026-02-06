Google is finally bringing AirDrop-Quick Share support to more Android phones

Google is preparing to expand one of Android’s most talked-about features beyond a limited set of devices. The company has confirmed that cross-platform file sharing between Android and Apple devices, powered by Quick Share and AirDrop interoperability, will soon be available on more Android phones. Also Read: These Apps May Be Draining Your Mobile Data

Quick Share and AirDrop: What’s changing

Google introduced AirDrop-style file sharing on Android late last year, letting Android phones share files directly with iPhones, iPads, and Macs. However, the feature was rolled out only on the Pixel 10 series, leaving users on other Android devices waiting for it to arrive. Also Read: 800 people missing in Delhi: Your smartphone has safety tools you might not be using

That wait may finally be coming to an end. During a Pixel Labs tour in Taipei, Eric Kay, Vice President of Engineering for the Android platform, said that Google plans to expand this feature to more Android devices in 2026. His comments were made during a press briefing and were later reported by Android Authority.

Kay said Google is already working with its partners to roll out the feature across the broader Android ecosystem, though specific brands or models have not been named yet.

No longer a Pixel-only feature

One reason this expansion is possible is how Google implemented the feature. Instead of keeping AirDrop interoperability tied to a Pixel-only system component, Google turned Quick Share into a full app with its own Play Store listing. This effectively made cross-platform sharing a Quick Share feature rather than a Pixel-exclusive one.

At present, the feature works only on the Pixel 10 lineup, which includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Once expanded, it should allow more Android phones to send files directly to Apple devices without using cloud services or third-party apps.

How the feature works

According to Google, Quick Share’s AirDrop support uses a direct peer-to-peer connection. Files are transferred locally, not routed through servers, and the content is not logged. The feature works with AirDrop’s “Everyone for 10 minutes” mode and supports sharing with iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Google has also said the system includes built-in security and privacy protections. The company worked with security firm NetSPI to test the feature, which reportedly found no data leaks during transfers.

More focus on switching from iPhone

During the same briefing, Kay also said Google is working on making it easier for iPhone users to switch to Android. This includes improving data transfer tools so users can move more of their content when changing platforms. Google and Apple had earlier confirmed they are collaborating on smoother switching between Android and iOS.