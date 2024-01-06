Asus has confirmed that it’s going to unveil a new smartphone in India. It will be the much-anticipated Asus ROG Phone 8. This time around, we are expected to see two models, the ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro. The Ultimate moniker may be going away. Now, the launch date along with its design has been revealed. Some of the highlights of the smartphone series are rumored to be the edgeless frame design, a 144Hz display, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon flagship chipset. Let’s take a look at the details.

Asus ROG Phone 8 India launch date

Asus India on X (formerly Twitter) has posted a promotional video of the phone revealing one of its highlights. The same post confirms that the ROG Phone 8 is launching on January 9, which is the same day as the global release of the phone at CES 2024.

Unstoppable. Watch the full ROG Phone 8 reveal live on January 9, 4:30AM IST

Save the date👉 https://t.co/Z3o4wmO3yp#ROGPhone8 #BeyondGaming pic.twitter.com/KgeJEvDzvD — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) January 5, 2024

The promotional video reveals the edgeless frame of the phone. The series appears to have a slim-bezel design. Unfortunately, there’s scant information available officially. However, some leaks in the past have given out significant details.

Asus ROG Phone 8 specifications (Expected)

The Asus ROG Phone 8 series is rumored to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution. The screen is expected to have up to 165Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is said to have HDR10 support and some other display-centric certifications.

One of the major highlights of the gaming phone series will be its chipset. At the helm, the ROG Phone 8 lineup is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 23 chipset. For the unversed, that’s the latest and most powerful smartphone chipset by Qualcomm. The device is expected to have up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB or 1TB of internal storage.

Since the ROG Phone 8 will be a gaming device, expect it to have niche game-centric features like ultrasonic buttons for gaming. It may also come with a dedicated gaming mode, where the phone prioritizes RAM for a specific game. Like every year, Asus is also expected to sell different accessories for the phone a cooler, a case, and more.

The series is expected to pack a 5,500mAh battery with fast charging support. The duo will likely run on Android 14 OS out of the box with custom tweaks to the UI for gamers. The smartphones are expected to have an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security. The series may also get an IP rating similar to its predecessor.

Apart from this, the smartphone series is likely to come with a great set of cameras. Rumors have that the ROG Phone 8 Pro will have a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX890 main lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens. There will also be a 32MP selfie snapper. The camera specs might differ on the standard ROG Phone 8.