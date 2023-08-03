Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: Check top deals on tablets

Amazon is hosting the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 on its platform in India. During this sale, it is offering up to 48 percent off on tablets. Interested buyers will be able to buy affordable yet good-quality tablets from top brands such as Samsungs, Honor, Lenovo, Redmi and Xiaomi owing to the massive discount. Amazon is also offering huge price drops on the top tablets. Don’t miss out on this golden opportunity and pick your favourite article from our selection.

Lenovo has designed this 10.61-inch tablet with extravagant features and an extremely great interface. Lenovo Tab M10 offers FHD+ display for a captivating visual experience. It features a 13MP primary camera, an 8MP front and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor for smooth performance. This device incorporates 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus offers a bigger view with its wide display 11-inches 2K display. The device comes with Mediatek Helio G90T octa-core processor that gives captivating experience while playing games. Its speakers are powered by Dolby Atmos and the 7,700mAH battery keeps you going all day long. The tablet supports a 20W charging, 13MP flash rear camera, and 8MP fixed focus front camera delivering decent picture quality.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is designed for a safe binging experience with a 10.5-inch vibrant display. Its sleek look with a symmetric narrow bezel makes it stand out. This tablet runs on Android 11.0 with a UniSOC T618 processor that delivers decent performance. It is powered by a 7040mAh battery with 15W fast charging to keep you going all day long. Its 8MP back camera and 5MP front camera work fine for your work calls.

HONOR Pad X9 is one of the best tablets as it offers an 11.5-inch, 120Hz 2K display with 128GB of built-in storage. This device is perfect as it offers smart features at an affordable price. It delivers an immersive audio experience with HONOR Hi-Res audio technology and smooth performance via the new magic UI 7.1 system, based on the latest Android 13. The tablet expertise in efficient working as it comes with a split-screen function that opens multiple apps on the same screen at the same time.

Binge-watch your favourite movies or series on Redmi Pad with its long-lasting 8000mAh battery life. This device comes with a Mediatek Helio G99 octa-core processor for your extensive gaming sessions. It is packed with various features such as 2000 x 1200 high resolution, quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos, and 10-bit display. The tablet incorporates an 8MP rear for important video calls.