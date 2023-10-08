This laptop can run Android apps and costs less than Rs 9,000

Primebook, a Shark Tank season 2-funded Android laptop brand, on Sunday, announced the launch of their limited edition Primebook WiFi Space variant on Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale. Priced at just Rs 8,990, the limited-edition device is designed to provide a superior learning experience with its fast performance, ample storage space, and superior visuals for early-age users.

The Primebook WiFi Space Edition features an 11.6-inch HD 720p IPS display screen, over 8 hours of battery life, 64GB internal storage, 4GB of RAM, a 1.8GHz processor, access to Android apps, dual-band 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS support, and a 2MP front camera. The laptop also comes with Primebook’s proprietary PrimeOS, optimised for e-learning applications. The laptop comes with a 30W charger and a USB-C cable. Additionally, Primebook offers customer support both online and through wireless communication.

“Our goal is to make learning an engaging and accessible experience for learners everywhere. This variant is priced keeping that in mind and comes with stickers that are fun for students. I can’t wait to see [the] response for this variant,” said Chitranshu Mahant, Co-Founder and CEO of Primebook.

Primebook was founded by IIT Delhi alums and co-founders Aman Verma and Chitranshu Mahant in 2018. The brand has since worked with NGOs, schools and edtech companies across geographies to enable a smooth transition to hybrid and e-learning. The founders of the brand appeared in season 2 of Shark Tank India, only to become a lot more popular besides securing funding of 75 lakhs from Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal and Boat’s Aman Gupta.

— Written with inputs from IANS