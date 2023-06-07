comscore
Infinix INBook X2 Slim laptop goes on sale on June 9: Price, specifications

Not just its specifications, the INBook X2 Slim brings an appealing design that uses lightweight aluminium to allow portability.

Infinix launched its latest laptop called INBook X2 Slim in India recently, but its sale has not started yet. If you are interested in buying a new Windows 11 laptop, the sale for Infinix’s INBook X2 Slim begins in India on June 9. It features up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a Full-HD display, which make it a good laptop — at least on paper.

Not just its specifications, the INBook X2 Slim brings an appealing design that uses lightweight aluminium to allow portability. Infinix claims the laptop weighs a little over 1kg and is 14.8mm thick. If you are a student or someone who has to carry a laptop mostly, this could be a good option for you. Here are its sale and price details:

Infinix INBook X2 Slim sale and price

The Infinix INBook X2 Slim laptop will go on sale in India starting June 9 from Flipkart. The laptop has multiple variants based on processor and RAM/storage configurations.

Processor Space Price
Intel Core i3 8+256 GB Rs 27,990
Intel Core i3 8+512 GB Rs 30,990
Intel Core i5 16+512 GB Rs 38,990
Intel Core i5 16+1TB GB Rs 40,990
Intel Core i7 16+512 GB Rs 48,990
Intel Core i7 16+1TB GB Rs 50,990

Infinix INBook X2 Slim specifications

The Infinix INBook X2 Slim is a newly launched laptop that comes with a 14-inch Full HD IPS display. The display has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, 72 percent NTSC, 300nits of brightness, and 4.7mm thin bezels. The laptop also has a backlit keyboard and a dual-star light camera that provides a clearer video-calling experience. It also has stereo speakers and DTS audio.

The laptop is powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor that is coupled with up to integrated Iris Plus GPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of PCle 3.0 SSD storage space. The Intel Core i3 processor variant comes in 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM storage options. The i5 variant has 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB of storage capacity options. The i7 processor variant offers 16GB of RAM and a choice between 512GB and 1TB of ROM as an option. The laptop also has a reading speed of 2400MB/s, followed by 1900MB/s of writing speed, and a memory frequency of LPDDR4X 3200MHz. It also has the 1.0 Cooling system for maintaining the thermals.

The laptop is backed by a 50Whr battery with support for a 65W Type-C charger. It has Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm jack, an HDMI 1.4 port, two USB 3.0 ports, and two USB Type-C ports for connectivity.

  • Published Date: June 7, 2023 8:15 PM IST
