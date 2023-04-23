Honor MagicBook X14, MagicBook X16 upgrades with Intel Core i5 launched

Honor has launched two new laptops in India. The new MagicBook X14 and MagicBook X16 laptops retain the name of their predecessors but bring specification upgrades. These laptops, for instance, use better 12th Gen Intel Core processors, which, although not the most powerful, are better than the previous-generation chips. The MagicBook X14 and MagicBook X16 feature aluminium metal bodies, making them look premium and sturdy, at the same time.

“The sleek and lightweight design of the HONOR MagicBook X 14 2023, with its 14-inch HONOR Full HD Display and impressive 88% screen-to-body ratio, is sure to impress anyone seeking a portable and immersive laptop experience,” said CP Khandelwal, CEO of PSAV GLOBAL, the company that sells Honor-branded laptops in India.

Honor MagicBook X14, MagicBook X16 price in India

The new MagicBook X14 costs Rs 48,990 for the configuration with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and Rs 51,990 for the 16GB/512GB variant. The MagicBook X16, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 50,990 for the 8GB/512GB variant and Rs 53,990 for the model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. If you use an HDFC Bank credit card, you will be eligible for an instant discount of Rs 2,500, along with up to Rs 7,000 in exchange offers.

Honor MagicBook X14, MagicBook X16 specifications

Both MagicBook X14 and MagicBook X16 share a lot of specifications but the latter is slightly better in terms of specifications. Both laptops have a Full-HD IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a peak brightness of up to 300 nits, but their size and screen-to-body ratio is different. While the MagicBook X14 has a 14-inch display with an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio, the MagicBook X16 uses a 16-inch display with an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Powering the MagicBook X14 and MagicBook X16 laptops is the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H chip that supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of SSD. You can expand the storage by up to 1TB. The laptops use a 60Whr battery with support for 65W fast charging through a USB-C port. For connectivity, the laptops have two USB-A ports, one HDMI, and one USB-C port. For added security, there is a fingerprint sensor on both MagicBook X14 and MagicBook X16. The MagicBook X16 has dedicated number keys.