Dell on Wednesday launched a new lineup of XPS series laptops in India. The new laptops are aimed at professionals who are looking for powerful portal machines. The lineup consists of the Dell XPS 13 Plus, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17.

The trio comes powered by Intel processors and has up to Nvidia's RTX 40 series GPUs. The lineup starts at around Rs 2,00,000 and goes all the way up to 3,00,000.

Dell XPS 13 Plus: Price, specifications, and features

Del XPS 13 Plus is priced starting at Rs 1,99,990. It can be bought from Dell online stores, Dell Exclusive stores, and other authorized retail stores.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus sports a compact 13.4-inch display with a 4K screen resolution. It’s a touch-screen panel with Dolby Vision and EyeSafe certifications. The screen has a brightness of 500 nits and has thin bezels.

The laptop is powered by up to Intel Evo Core i7-1360P processors and has up to Intel Iris Xe GPU. It has up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. It boots on Windows 11 OS out of the box.

It packs a 55Wh battery and comes with a 60W charging adapter in the box. As for ports and connectivity, it has 2x Thunderbolt ports, 1x USB-C port, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3. The laptop comes with a fingerprint reader, IR camera, quad speakers, and dual-array microphone.

Dell XPS 15: Price, specifications, and features

Dell XPS 15 starts at Rs 2,49,990. The laptop is already available for purchase at Dell online store, Dell Exclusive stores, and other authorized retail stores.

The Dell XPS 15 features a 15.6-inch display with a 3.5k resolution. The screen comes with Dolby Vision and Eyesafe certifications. It has 400 nits of brightness.

It is powered by an Intel Core i9-13900H processor paired with NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU. It comes with up to 64GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 4TB of SSD storage.

Since the laptop comes with a dedicated GPU, it also has two fans under the roof to keep cool when playing games. The laptop runs on Windows 11 OS out of the box.

It packs an 86Wh battery that’s advertised to offer up to 10 hours of usage. It comes with a 130W fast charger in the box. The laptop has an HD webcam, dual speaker setup, and dual-array microphones.

Dell XPS 17: Price, specifications, and features

Dell XPS 17 starts at Rs 2,99,990. The laptop can be purchased from the Dell online store and at Dell Exclusive stores and authorized retail stores.

As the name suggests, the Dell XPS 17 has a large 17-inch display with a resolution of up to 4K. It has a 500 nits brightness, 100 percent sRGB color gamut, and Eyesafe certification.

The laptop is powered by up to Intel Core i9-13900H paired with up to NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU. It comes with up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of SSD storage. Similar to the XPS 15, this one also packs dual fans to keep the machine cool.

It packs a 97Wh battery with 130W charging support. The laptop has a quad-speaker setup, an IR camera, and a few microphones. The keyboard on the XPS 17 is backlit so that it’s visible in the dark.