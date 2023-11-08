Asus on Wednesday launched a new range of ExpertBook laptops in India. The all-new laptops come powered by Intel’s 13th-generation processors and have a lightweight design. They are all enterprise-focused machines with high-end internals. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the laptops.

Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED (B 9403)

This is the top-of-the-line machine out of the four and comes with a 2.8K resolution display. It’s an OLED screen with a 90hZ refresh rate and Pantone validation support. The laptop is powered by up to 13th-gen Intel Core vPro processor paired with Iris Xe GPU and dual-channel RAM. It comes with SSD storage and packs a 63Wh battery. The laptop supports 65W USB-C charging support.

The laptop weighs 990 grams and has enterprise-grade security. The laptop is priced at Rs 2,17,990.

Asus ExpertBook B5602CVA

The ExpertBook B5602CVA sports a 16-inch display with a 4K screen resolution. The OLED panel also has HDR support. The laptop is powered by up to 13th-gen Intel Core i7 P-series vPro processors paired with an optional Intel Arc A350M discrete GPU. It has 40GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM and dual NVMe SSD support. It also gets enterprise-grade security similar to the more expensive model.

The laptop weighs 1.4kg since it has a magnesium-aluminium construction. It is priced at Rs 1,88,990.

Asus Expertbook B5402C and B5402F

The Expertbook B5402C and B5402F come in two different designs. The former has a minimalist clamshell chassis and weighs 1.27kg. The latter has a flip touchscreen with a garaged stylus. It weighs 1.39kg.

Both are powered by up to 13th-gen Intel Core i7 P-series vPro processors paired with Iris Xe graphics. Similar to other models, these also get enterprise-grade security like TPM 2.0, webcam shield, AI noise cancelation, and other features.

The duo has up to 12 hours of battery life and comes with up to dual 2TB SSD storage. There’s also up to 40GB of DDR5 upgradable SSD option. Both have Wi-Fi6e as a connectivity option and have MIL-STD 810H U.S. military certification.