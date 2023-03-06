Apple may launch MacBook Air with M3 chip by WWDC 2023

Apple may be planning to launch a new slate of Mac computers, including a new iMac, a new Mac Pro, and new MacBook Air models. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will launch at least two MacBook Air models. While the 13-inch MacBook Air will get an upgrade, there will be a 15-inch model for the first time in the MacBook Air series, according to the report. Also Read - Apple may launch new MacBook Pro today: Here's what to expect

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple will upgrade the MacBook Air series with new models, but the specifics such as the chip are “slightly less clear” at the moment. The speculation is that the brand-new 15-inch MacBook Air may feature the older M2 chip, while the 13-inch MacBook Air may be powered by Apple’s next chip called M3. Also Read - Apple to launch 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 chips in 2023: Report

That is because a 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chip will merit some attention from customers, but a 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip will not, considering it is already available. So the plausible strategy would be to use a new chipset on the 13-inch MacBook Air. The report suggests that this could be the M3 chip. Moreover, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said that the 15-inch MacBook Air may come with either M2 or M2 Pro chipset, so the possibility of an M3 chip on the large-screened MacBook Air seems less.

If what rumours say is true, Apple may try to launch the 15-inch MacBook Air as soon as April or at least before June, according to another analyst Ross Young. It makes sense since the M2 or the M2 Pro chip is already available. But for the 13-inch MacBook Air, Apple would need to find time to launch the M3 chip first. It is likely that the M3 announcement may take place during the Worldwide Developers Conference, commonly known as WWDC, later this year.