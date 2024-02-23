Microsoft has announced an update to the Windows Photos app. The native Windows app is getting the much-needed editing capability allowing users to erase objects from photos. This is a generative AI feature so users don’t have to go through the workaround. If it rings a bell, the feature is the same one that arrived on Google’s Photos app sometime back and recently came to Samsung Gallery.

However, unlike the AI feature from Google and Samsung, which is primarily for smartphones, Microsoft’s tool is for desktops and laptops. This is great as the use case of this feature can be best for big screens.

With this, users won’t have to rely on platforms like Photoshop and Canva. Also, in those platforms, especially, the former, users would have to go through some workarounds.

Canva fixed that with its very own magic eraser tool. But now, Windows users can simply erase objects in photos without firing up the web browser or any third-party apps which is a game changer.

Currently, access to the new generative AI object remover tool on Windows Photos is limited. The tool is available only to those signed up for Windows Insider on Windows 10 or Windows 11 for Arm64 devices. However, it is expected to be rolled out to everyone in stable the Windows version soon.

Ahad of its availability, Google has demonstrated how the feature will work, so let’s take a look.

How to use generative erase in Windows Photos app

Step 1: Open the Windows Photos app upon updating to the latest Windows 11 version. You can also directly open a photo that you want to erase an object.

Step 2: Now, you should see an Erase option in the tray above the photo.

Step 3: Press and hold the left-click on the mouse and draw through the object that you want to remove. You can select the size of the brush or else choose to auto-apply.

Step 4: Once you follow the above step, the object you intended to erase will be wiped out. Lastly, tap on ‘Save options’ and save the edited photo.

Apart from this, users can also markup, add filters, and crop the image in the Windows Photos app. They can also do some other quick edits to the photos.

Sometime back, Microsoft also updated the Paint app with AI features. With the new AI features, users can generate AI images within the app without firing up the web browser.