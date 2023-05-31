Apple TV Plus is relatively new when compared with the likes of Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. While its initial programming struggled to attract viewers, one show that turned around Apple’s high-stake streaming service’s fate is Ted Lasso. Within a short span of time, Ted Lasso became one of the favourite sitcoms, but all good things must come to an end.

The final episode of Ted Lasso’s season 3 was released Wednesday and many speculate that it might as well be the series finale. There is no confirmation from the makers of Ted Lasso about the end of the series, but for what it is worth, your favourite football coach will not amuse you with his optimism anymore. For some Apple TV Plus users, that marks the end of their commitment to the streaming service. If you have not found anything else good to watch on Apple TV Plus, you can cancel your subscription, which costs Rs 99 per month in India.

How to cancel your Apple TV Plus subscription

To cancel your Apple TV Plus subscription, you can use the Apple TV website, App Store on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, or an Apple TV.

— To cancel the subscription using the Apple TV Plus website, go to the website and then click the account icon on the top right corner. Go to Settings and then click Manage in the Subscriptions section. You will see an “Edit Your Subscription” box with plans listed. Here, you will also see the option to “Cancel Subscription.” Click it and then hit Done to cancel the subscription.

— If you using your iPhone or iPad, you can easily go to the App Store and then your account by tapping your profile photo on the top right corner. A new window will show open where you must tap Subscriptions. Apple will show all your subscriptions here. Choose Apple TV+ and tap on it. On the next screen, you will see details of the subscription, as well as an option to cancel it. Tap “Cancel Subscription” and then “Confirm” in the pop-up box to cancel your subscription.

— On your Apple TV, open Settings and go to User and Accounts to open your account details. Now go to Subscriptions where all subscriptions linked to your device will appear. Choose the Apple TV+ option and then hit the Cancel Subscription button. In the next step, click Confirm to continue with the process.