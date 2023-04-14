Playlists are a great way to organise your favorite music into categories and listen to it on the go as per the mood. Some of us even share playlists with our friends and families. So, if you are beneficiaries of someone’s playlist or you have created multiple playlists and want to combine two or more playlists into one, we are here with few quick and easy steps to help you out. Also Read - Apple to use recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025: Report

Follow the step-by-step guide below to combine two or more playlists on Spotify into one across PC, iPhone and Android. Also Read - WhatsApp gets new security features: Account Protect, Device Verification, more

How to combine Spotify playlists on PC

Step 1: Open the Spotify app on your PC and locate the two playlists that you want to combine. Remove any song that you don’t want to keep in the merged playlist.

Step 2: Open any one of the playlists and select all the songs by pressing Ctrl+A on Windows and Command+A on Mac. You can also select songs individually by pressing Ctrl on Windows and Command on Mac and clicking on the individual songs simultaneously.

Step 3: Now, right click on the highlighted songs and from the drop-down menu click on Add to playlist. From the extended menu, click Add to new playlist. This will create a new playlist with the selected songs.

Step 4: Now, go to the second playlist and select all the songs or songs of your choice by repeating the step 2.

Step 5: Then again, right click on the highlighted songs. Click on the Add to playlist option from the drop-down menu and from the extended menu click on your new playlist instead of Add to new playlist as we did in the step 3. Also Read - Jabra Elite 4 wireless earbuds launched in India: Check price, features and more

Your new playlist will now have songs from your both playlists.

How to combine Spotify playlists on Android phone and iPhone

Combining Spotify playlists on Android phones and iPhone is simple and the steps are same for both. Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Launch the Spotify app on your mobile phone and go the playlist that you want to merge.

Step 2: Tap on the three vertical dot icon on the playlist.

Step 3: From the menu, click on the Add to other playlist.

Step 4: Select the playlist on which you want to merge your existing playlist.

Merged playlist will have songs from both the playlists.