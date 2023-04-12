Twitter has seen many changes since the day Elon Musk took over the company. What was once a townhall for political debates and discussions for people from around the world has now slipped into a chaos with new changes coming in every single day. Also Read - Elon Musk announces final date for removing blue tick of legacy verified Twitter users

For instance, Musk last month shared that all the legacy blue ticks on the platform will vanish on April 1, and that users will have to subscribe to Twitter Blue, which is the company's paid subscription service, to get the verified check mark. However, when the date arrived, Twitter was still showing the legacy blue tick marks along with the paid ones.

More recently, the billionaire businessman changed Twitter's iconic blue bird logo with the "Doge" meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. Musk is further hinting to change the name of Twitter to "Titter." And the list goes on…

These changes, despite having a tinge of humour, can be a bit overwhelming for the users. And so, if you find yourself in such a predicament and you want to break-up from the platform for good, here is a step-by-step guide for you.

Mind you, users cannot directly delete their Twitter accounts. Twitter requires users to first deactivate their accounts. It provides a 30-day window during which users can change their mind by logging into their accounts. However, if users don’t log into their Twitter accounts within this 30-day window, it automatically deletes their accounts.

How to deactivate your Twitter account from your PC

Step 1: Log in to twitter.com from your PC.

Step 2: Click on the more icon and then click “Setting and Support”.

Step 3: Now, from the dropdown menu click on “Settings and Privacy”.

Step 4: Then click on your account and then read the account deactivation information.

Step 5: Click on deactivate and enter password when prompted.

Step 6: Confirm that you want to proceed by clicking the Deactivate account button.

How to deactivate your Twitter account from your Android device

Step 1: Log in to Twitter app on your Android device.

Step 2: Click on your profile picture and then click “Setting and Support”.

Step 3: Now, from the dropdown menu click on “Settings and Privacy”.

Step 4: Then click on your account and then read the account deactivation information.

Step 5: Click on deactivate and enter password when prompted.

Step 6: Confirm that you want to proceed by clicking the Deactivate account button.

How to deactivate your Twitter account from your iPhone

Step 1: Log in to Twitter app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Click on your profile picture and then click “Setting and Support”.

Step 3: Now, from the dropdown menu click on “Settings and Privacy”.

Step 4: Then click on your account and then read the account deactivation information.

Step 5: Click on deactivate and enter password when prompted.

Step 6: Confirm that you want to proceed by clicking the Deactivate account button.