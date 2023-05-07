This iPhone trick will forever change how you scroll up on screen

Scrolling is one of the ways you navigate on a touchscreen smartphone. If it is an iPhone, the scrolling function is so seamless and smooth that you can easily end up doomscrolling on Instagram maybe in search of the best makeup Reels video or just some meme for hours until you realise that you have to navigate back to the top of the screen. It could be for anything. Maybe you missed liking your friend’s photo from the last concert or just a piece of news from a news outlet, scrolling up is a task. Also Read - Apple and Samsung capture 96 per cent of global smartphone operating profits

Instead of scrolling all the way up to the top of the page endlessly, an iPhone shortcut will save your day going forward. A single tap on your iPhone will zap you to the top of the page of any app. It is so simple that you will want to flaunt your iPhone to your friends with Android phones just to show them how scrolling can be so easy. The following steps are how the trick works on different iPhone models.

— If you have an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, tapping on either side of the Dynamic Island will instantly scroll up to the top of the page. Also Read - From Bill Gates to Elon Musk, here is what tech bosses are saying about AI

— If you have an iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, or any iPhone with a notch at the top, you can tap anywhere inside the notch to jump to the top.

— If your iPhone model does not have a notch or the Dynamic Island, such as the iPhone SE, you need to tap the clock on the status bar of the iPhone display.

That is it. A simple tap on a portion of your iPhone display and you will be taken directly to the top of the page. That means no endless scrolling and almost no time wastage navigating on your screen.

That is it. A simple tap on a portion of your iPhone display and you will be taken directly to the top of the page. That means no endless scrolling and almost no time wastage navigating on your screen.

Obviously, this is one of the few tricks that make your iPhone experience a lot better. For instance, tapping on the back of your iPhone can help you take screenshots, reject calls, pull down the notification panel, and more. But while these tricks can quintessential for all iPhone users, not all iPhone models support all the tricks. Some tricks are associated with functions that may not be available on a particular model. At the same time, the software version of your iPhone model is also equally important. Most tricks are available in the latest iOS version, which means owners of old iPhone models are out of luck.