Instagram is a popular social media platform that lets you share your photos and videos with your followers. But did you know that you can also add some fun and creativity to your posts and stories with stickers? Stickers are graphic elements that you can place on top of your images or videos to express yourself, add information, or interact with your audience. In this article, we will show you a step-by-step guide on how to use stickers on Instagram.

A step-by-step guide on how to add stickers to Instagram posts

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your phone and tap the + icon at the bottom of the screen.

Step 2: Choose the photo or video you want to post from your gallery or take a new one with the camera.

Step 3: Tap Next and then tap the Sticker icon at the top of the screen. You will see a list of stickers that you can choose from, such as Location, Mention, Hashtag, Poll, Emoji, and more.

Step 4: Tap on the sticker you want to use and drag it to the desired position on your photo or video. You can also resize, rotate, or delete the sticker by using the pinch, twist, or tap gestures.

Step 5: To add more stickers, tap the Sticker icon again and repeat the process. You can also search for more stickers by tapping the Search icon at the bottom of the screen.

Step 6: When you are done, tap Next and then Share to post your photo or video with stickers.

A step-by-step guide on how to add stickers to Instagram stories

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your phone and swipe right from the home screen to access the camera.

Step 3: Take a photo or video or swipe up to choose one from your gallery.

Step 4: Tap the Sticker icon at the top of the screen and select the sticker you want to use from the list. You can also search for more stickers by tapping the Search icon at the bottom of the screen.

Step 5: Drag the sticker to the desired position on your photo or video and adjust its size, angle, or colour as needed. You can also tap on the sticker to change its appearance or settings.

Step 6: To add more stickers, tap the Sticker icon again and repeat the process.

Step 7: When you are done, tap Your Story at the bottom left of the screen to share your photo or video with stickers to your story. You can also tap Send To to send it to specific people or groups.