Instagram is caring about your close friends. It is expanding the Close Friends feature to the main feed, allowing users to share reels and photos exclusively with close ones. The feature is meant for small groups and Meta-CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself shared about this new update.

“Sharing with your Close Friends is now expanding to Feed and Reels. More types of posts with the same smaller groups,” noted Zuckerberg in his Meta Channel on Instagram.

Instagram first announced the Close Friends feature a few years back and since then it has done almost nothing related to that. The feature was there and many used to share their daily activities with their close ones. While sharing daily updates is important, the usual posting of videos and photos for close ones can be as vital as it can. That’s probably what folks at Instagram thought.

This update emphasizes making the social life as authentic and real as it can be. That said, it is also competing with apps with the same aim like the BeReal app. It is worth noting that other popular contenders like Twitter (formerly X) also have a feature similar to this called Circles. However, it discontinued those features. X surely has some other app.

Coming back to the feature, users can now use the feature on the stable version of the app. It coming to both Android and iOS. But if the feature doesn’t show up in your app, wait for it as it may be on the way. Check for updates and you should be having it.

As for how to use it, it’s really simple. Follow the steps below to use the Close Friends feature on the main feed.

How to share Posts/Reels with Close Friends

Step 1: After updating the app to the latest version, open it and tap on the Plus button in the bottom center.

Step 2: Now, create your post. It could be a post or reel. Then, tap on Next.

Step 3: On the final Share page, you should see a tab that says ‘Audience’. Tap on it and you should get two options: Everyone and Close friends. Tap on the circle in front of Close Friends to select it.

Step 4: Lastly, tap on Done and then Tap on Share in the top right corner.

Now, your close friends will be able to see your post/reel. They will get the Close Friends icon on the top of the post (which is green colored), denoting that it’s a post/reel for close ones.