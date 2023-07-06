Sharing strong Wi-Fi password takes extra effort and attempts. Here is a guide on how to easily share Wi-Fi password on Android phone.

Pretty much like every password, Wi-Fi passwords are also susceptible to theft and misuse. Users are advised to keep a strong password for their Wi-Fi hotspot to prevent it from falling into bad hands.

However, unlike other passwords, we share Wi-Fi passwords with our friends and families whenever they visit us and occasionally with our neighbours. Sharing a strong Wi-Fi password is not an easy game and it takes extra effort and attempts if there are some complicated words or symbol in the Wi-Fi password.

To make things easy, Android has got some easy methods which you can use to share your Wi-Fi passwords without much effort. If this sounds interesting to you and you also want to use these easy methods, here is a step-by-step guide on how to share your Wi-Fi password on an Android phone.

A step-by-step guide on how to share your Wi-Fi password on an Android phone

By using the QR code

This feature works on smartphones that run Android 10 or above.

Step 1: Go to Settings and then tap Wi-Fi and network and then on Wi-Fi on your Android phone.

Step 2: Tap on the gear icon or information icon next to the name of the Wi-Fi network you want to share.

Step 3: Tap on Share or QR code or Wi-Fi QR code, depending on your device.

Step 4: You will see a QR code on the screen that has your Wi-Fi password.

You can also tap on the text below the QR code to copy the password to your clipboard.

Step 5: To share the QR code with someone, you can either show them the screen or take a screenshot and send it to them via any app.

Step 6: The person who wants to connect to your Wi-Fi network can scan the QR code using their camera app, Google Lens, or a QR code scanner app. They will see a pop-up that asks them to join the network. They can tap on Join to connect without entering the password manually.

By using Nearby Share

This option is available on devices that run Android 12 or above.

Step 1: Go to Settings then tap on Wi-Fi and network and then on Wi-Fi.

Step 2: Tap on the gear icon next to the network you want to share.

Step 3: Tap on Share and then tap on Nearby or Nearby Share at the bottom of the screen.

Step 4: Enable Bluetooth and Location on your phone if they are not already on.

Step 5: The smartphone will scan for other devices near it. You can change it to scan for everyone or only people in your contact list.

Step 6: The other device will see a connection request if the primary phone finds it.

Step 7: Tap Accept to connect to the Wi-Fi network.

It is worth noting that these steps and the name of options can vary depending on the devices.