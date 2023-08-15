If you have a PS5 at home and you want to limit what your kids can do with it, Sony has some built-in features that can help you. You can create child accounts for your family members and customise the settings for each one, such as how long they can play, what games they can access, and how much they can spend on the PlayStation Store.

READ MORE Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Battle of the folds

To set up parental controls, you need to log in to your PlayStation Network account on the web and add your kids as family members. You can then choose the age level for games, the use of VR devices, the web browsing options, and the communication and user-generated content features for each child’s account. You can also set a monthly spending limit and a daily playtime schedule.

READ MORE YouTube will remove videos promoting cancer misinformation

If you find this interesting and want to add family members to activate parental control on PS5, here is a step-by-step guide on how to set up parental controls on PS5.

A step-by-step guide on how to set up parental controls on the PS5

Step 1: Go to the Account Management page on the web and sign in with your PlayStation Network (PSN) account.

Step 2: Click Family Management then on Set Up Now and then on Add a Child.

Step 3: Enter your child’s date of birth, email address, and password, and click Next.

Step 4: Choose the parental control settings that you want to apply to your child’s account, such as the age level for PS5 games, the use of PS VR, and the web browsing restrictions. Click Confirm.

Step 5: Choose the communication and user-generated content settings that you want to apply to your child’s account, such as voice chat, messages, and screenshots. Click Ok.

Step 6: Set a monthly spending limit for your child’s account, from zero to unlimited. Click Ok.

Step 7: Set the playtime restrictions for your child’s account, such as how many hours per day and between what times they can play. Click Confirm and then Agree and Add to Family.

Once you have created the child accounts, you can add them to the user profiles on your PS5. Your kids will be able to sign in with their usernames and passwords, and their activities will be restricted by the parental controls you have set.

Step 8: On your PS5, log out of your account by selecting your avatar on the top right of the home screen and then choosing Log Out.

Step 9: Select Add User and let your child sign in with their email and password. They can also choose their own username and profile picture.

You can also protect your PSN account with a PIN code otherwise your child could simply log in as you on the console and turn off parental controls. To protect your account, go to Settings then Users and Accounts. Click on Login Settings and then Require a PS5 Login Passcode.

You can manage and change the parental controls on the web or the PS5 at any time. If you want to grant them permission for something, you can do so via email or the PlayStation mobile app.

Parental controls are a useful way to keep your kids safe and healthy while they enjoy gaming on the PS5. Sony has made it easy for you to set up and adjust these settings according to your preferences and needs.