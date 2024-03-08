Women’s Day 2024: It’s the 8th of March, a day we recognize and honor the social, economic, cultural, and political, accomplishments of women worldwide. A day to celebrate the women around us, be it the ones among our friends or in our family, it’s a complete day dedicated to her. What’s better is you can greet them with heartfelt wishes, quotes, stickers, and GIFs on WhatsApp. In this article, we will show you exactly how you can do that in a few simple steps.

Send Women’s Day WhatsApp stickers

Step 1: To send WhatsApp stickers, you first need to download apps that offer WhatsApp stickers. To do that, head to Google’s Play Store if you are using an Android phone and Apple’s App Store if you own an iPhone.

Step 2: Now, search for ‘Women’s Day WhatsApp stickers’ in the search bar and look for install any app that offers that. On Android, you can install – Women’s DayBlessing Stickers. On iOS, you can install – Women’s Day – GIFs & Stickers.

Step 3: Once you install, open the app. Look for your favourite Women’s Day sticker packs and tap on the + icon next to them to add them to your WhatsApp.

Step 4: After you add these stickers to your WhatsApp, go to the chat in which you want to send the Women’s Day sticker.

Step 5: Tap on the Sticker icon, and then tap on the newly added Women’s Day sticker pack.

Step 6: Tap on the sticker to send it to the other person.

Send customized Women’s Day WhatsApp stickers

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the sticker icon.

Step 3: Tap on the big + icon in the stickers tab.

Step 4: Now, select any image from the gallery that you want to convert into a sticker. Preferably, you can select a relevant Women’s Day image and convert it into a sticker.

Step 5: Once select an image, you will be able to edit it. You can add text, draw on it, or add additional stickers on top of it.

Step 6: Once you do all the edits, tap on the Send button. The image that you selected will now be sent as a sticker.

Send Women’s Day WhatsApp GIFs

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the sticker icon.

Step 3: Click on the GIF tab.

Step 4: Tap on the Search icon, which looks like a magnifying glass. Now, search – Women’s day.

Step 5: Scroll from all the available stickers and tap on the one you want to send.

Step 6: Lastly, tap on the Send button. You can also add a caption to the GIF.

That’s how easily you can send Women’s Day stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp.

Apart from this, you can also send Women’s Day quotes by downloading them from the browser and then sending them.