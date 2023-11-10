If you are an Instagram user and feel useless doing nothing but watching reels made by others on the platform, then that’s a cue. A cue to get up and start creating your own reels. Instagram Reels are a great platform for making content and sharing your ideas with the world. It offers you a platform to experiment and earn.

However, enjoying reels by simply scrolling them one by one on your phone might sound like an easy job, but making them is surely a task, depending on the type of reel you want to make. But Instagram is helping you with that. It has templates for new users to get started with reels.

Templates are nothing but a preset of popular or trending videos, where you need to simply add your media and publish. Such templates also help you get engagement since the songs used in them and the format will already be popular so Instagram may recommend your reel.

Now that you know how templates work, let’s see how you can use them on Instagram and get started with your ‘Reels Career’.

How to use a template to create a Reel on Instagram

Before we get started, make sure you update the Instagram app on your phone as it’s best to use the updated version of the app. If in case there’s any bug in the version installed on your phone then you may face difficulties in following the steps below. That said, update the app and then follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the Plus (+) icon, which will be located below.

Step 3: Now, select Reels from the list of options.

Step 4: Once you tap on Reels, a page will appear that will let you create your own reels. To select the template, tap on the Template option at the top of your screen. It should be next to the ‘Trending’ and ‘Made by You’ options. Note that Instagram keeps changing the position of these options.

Step 5: Now, you should see the Recommended for You and Trending sections. These are nothing but templates, which are basically reels made by others. Tap on any one of the templates you wish to select.

Step 6: Once you select a template, you will get an option to replace clips with your own. Select the timestamp from the bottom and add media from your gallery one by one.

Step 7: After adding all the media, tap on Next to continue. Then fill in the required details and publish your reel.

That’s how easily you can create reels on Instagram using templates.