Face ID Keeps Failing? This iPhone Trick Can Fix It

If your iPhone unlocks some days instantly and completely refuses to recognise you on others, you are not alone. Face ID is supposed to be smooth and automatic, but in real life, it can feel unpredictable. A little makeup, a new hairstyle, glasses, or even holding your phone slightly differently can make it suddenly forget who you are. Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro Max Gets A Major Price Cut Without Trade-In; Apple Store Or Vijay Sales - Where To Buy?

The good news is that Apple has a built-in fix for this, and most people never use it. Also Read: iPhone Fold And iPhone 18 Tipped To Get Major Display Upgrade: What To Expect

Why does Face ID struggle sometimes

Face ID works by creating a detailed map of your face and comparing it every time you try to unlock your phone. Over time, it learns small changes, but bigger differences, like heavy makeup, beard growth, glasses, or odd angles, can confuse it. Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Smartphone Deals That You Shouldn't Miss

That is why Face ID might work perfectly in the morning and fail later in the day. It is not broken. It just does not have enough data about how your face looks in different situations. This is where a setting called Alternate Appearance comes in.

What Alternate Appearance actually does

Alternate Appearance lets you scan your face a second time. Instead of relying on one facial map, your iPhone now has two complete versions to compare against. That makes it much better at recognising you when something about your look or position changes.

It is not meant for adding another person. It is meant for you, just in another form.

Face ID: How to set it up

Open the Settings app on your iPhone

Tap Face ID & Passcode

Enter your phone’s passcode

Tap Set Up an Alternate Appearance

Follow the on-screen instructions to scan your face again

When you do this, try to look the way you normally do when Face ID fails. Wear your glasses. Put on makeup. Hold the phone at the angle that usually gives trouble. That way, the second scan covers the situations that confuse Face ID the most.

Trending Now

A couple of extra things to check

If you often wear a mask, make sure Face ID with a Mask is turned on. It allows your iPhone to unlock using the area around your eyes. And if Face ID still feels off, you can always tap Reset Face ID and start fresh. Setting it up again with both scans usually fixes long-term issues.