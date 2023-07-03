Delhi Metro recently launched the DMRC Travel app for commuters in Delhi NCR. Here's what the app does and how you can use it.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), after months of testing and trials, recently launched a mobile app to make it easier for the metro commuters in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) to buy tickets and tokens for their journey. The organisation recently introduced an app dubbed as the ‘DMRC Travel’ app that will enable commuters to generate mobile QR tickets for travelling across its network easily.

With its new DMRC Travel mobile app, passengers commuting via Delhi Metro can purchase tickets directly from their smartphones, which in turn would eliminate the need to go to ticket counters or vending machines or stand in queues at the metro stations. The launch of the DMRC Travel mobile app not only makes purchasing tickets for the passengers quicker, but it also prevents long queues at the metro stations.

DMRC in its official release said that its new DMRC Travel mobile app supports a variety of payment methods, which includes UPI, Credit Card, Debit Cards, and e-wallets. In addition to this, the DMRC Travel mobile app also includes other passenger centric features such as travel planner, fare calculator, station information, and smart card recharge. Additionally, the app also shows route information from origin to destination including interchange stations. The organisation says that commuters can also view transaction history, rebook ticket for the same origin-destination and return journey using this app.

READ MORE Meta will soon let users download apps directly from Facebook, but not everyone can use it

DMRC Travel app availability

As far as availability is concerned, the DMRC Travel mobile app is available for download for Android users on the Google Play Store. DMRC says that the app will be available for iOS users via the App Store users soon.

How to purchase mobile QR ticket through DMRC Travel app

Here is a step-by-step guide of how you can purchase a Delhi Metro ticket using the new DMRC Travel app”

Step 1: Search the DMRC Travel app on Google Play and the download and install app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Next, open the app and create an account using your Gmail or Facebook credentials.

Step 3: Log in to the app and select Book Ticket option from the menu bar.

Step 4: Now enter source and destination stations and click on the Book Ticket option. Once you do so, it will show Price, number of stops and journey time for the selected source and destination stations.

Step 5: Next, select the Number of Tickets and then tap the Proceed to Booking option.

Step 6: After that, confirm your purchase details including, which includes source and destination stations, number of tickets, and the total amount.

Step 7: Now make payment using your preferred payment method.

Once the payment is successful, the app will generate a mobile QR ticket, which the commuters can present at the Automatic Fare Collection gate for entry and exit during their journey.