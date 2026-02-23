Autocorrect acting weird? Here’s how to fix it on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Autocorrect is one of those features you don’t think about, until it embarrasses you. We’ve all sent a message that looked perfectly fine while typing, only to realise later that autocorrect had other plans. Also Read: Someone bought Galaxy S26 Ultra already, compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra

The good news? You don’t have to completely turn it off. You can actually train it, tweak it, or control it properly on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Let’s break it down. Also Read: Planning to buy Vivo V70 Elite? Check these strong rivals first

Before fixing anything, know that Autocorrect automatically fixes spelling as you type. It’s based on Apple’s built-in dictionary and tries to guess what you meant. On the other hand, text Replacement works on shortcuts you create. For example, typing “omw” can automatically expand to “On my way.” This is something you define, not Apple. If autocorrect keeps changing words you intentionally use, Text Replacement is often the smarter fix.

How to Turn Off Autocorrect

If you’re completely tired of autocorrect, then you can turn it off simply on your iPhone or iPad with these simple steps:

Go to Settings

Tap General

Select Keyboard

Turn off Auto-Correction

If you are using a Mac, then:

Open System Settings

Go to Keyboard

Disable Correct spelling automatically

That’s it. But instead of switching it off entirely, you may want to train it first.

How to train Autocorrect on iPhone or iPad

iOS learns from your corrections. If it keeps changing a word you actually want:

Type the word

When autocorrect changes it, tap the original version (shown in quotes)

Repeat this a few times

Eventually, your device will stop correcting it.

If things feel completely out of control, you can reset the keyboard dictionary. To do so:

Go to Settings > General

Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone

Select Reset

Tap Reset Keyboard Dictionary

Just note: this removes all learned words.

How to Fix Autocorrect on Mac

On macOS, when a word gets auto-corrected: