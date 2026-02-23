comscore
हिंदी
  • Autocorrect acting weird? Here’s how to fix it on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Autocorrect acting weird? Here’s how to fix it on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Autocorrect on iPhone, iPad, and Mac can be trained, tweaked, or turned off entirely. Here’s how to fix repeated errors and use Text Replacement smarter.

Published By: Divya | Published: Feb 23, 2026, 10:02 PM (IST)

Autocorrect is one of those features you don't think about, until it embarrasses you. We've all sent a message that looked perfectly fine while typing, only to realise later that autocorrect had other plans.

The good news? You don't have to completely turn it off. You can actually train it, tweak it, or control it properly on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Let's break it down.

Before fixing anything, know that Autocorrect automatically fixes spelling as you type. It’s based on Apple’s built-in dictionary and tries to guess what you meant. On the other hand, text Replacement works on shortcuts you create. For example, typing “omw” can automatically expand to “On my way.” This is something you define, not Apple. If autocorrect keeps changing words you intentionally use, Text Replacement is often the smarter fix.

How to Turn Off Autocorrect

If you’re completely tired of autocorrect, then you can turn it off simply on your iPhone or iPad with these simple steps:

  • Go to Settings
  • Tap General
  • Select Keyboard
  • Turn off Auto-Correction

If you are using a Mac, then: 

  • Open System Settings
  • Go to Keyboard
  • Disable Correct spelling automatically
  • That’s it. But instead of switching it off entirely, you may want to train it first.

How to train Autocorrect on iPhone or iPad

iOS learns from your corrections. If it keeps changing a word you actually want:

  • Type the word
  • When autocorrect changes it, tap the original version (shown in quotes)
  • Repeat this a few times
  • Eventually, your device will stop correcting it.

If things feel completely out of control, you can reset the keyboard dictionary. To do so:

  • Go to Settings > General
  • Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone
  • Select Reset
  • Tap Reset Keyboard Dictionary
  • Just note: this removes all learned words.

How to Fix Autocorrect on Mac

On macOS, when a word gets auto-corrected:

  • Press Esc immediately to reject the correction
  • Or use Cmd + Z to undo
  • If your Mac learned the wrong spelling:
  • Go to System Settings > Keyboard > Text
  • Review your replacements
  • Remove incorrect entries