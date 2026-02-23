Autocorrect acting weird? Here’s how to fix it on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Published By: Divya | Published: Feb 23, 2026, 10:02 PM (IST)
Autocorrect is one of those features you don’t think about, until it embarrasses you. We’ve all sent a message that looked perfectly fine while typing, only to realise later that autocorrect had other plans. Also Read: Someone bought Galaxy S26 Ultra already, compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra
The good news? You don’t have to completely turn it off. You can actually train it, tweak it, or control it properly on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Let’s break it down. Also Read: Planning to buy Vivo V70 Elite? Check these strong rivals first
Before fixing anything, know that Autocorrect automatically fixes spelling as you type. It’s based on Apple’s built-in dictionary and tries to guess what you meant. On the other hand, text Replacement works on shortcuts you create. For example, typing “omw” can automatically expand to “On my way.” This is something you define, not Apple. If autocorrect keeps changing words you intentionally use, Text Replacement is often the smarter fix.
If you’re completely tired of autocorrect, then you can turn it off simply on your iPhone or iPad with these simple steps:
If you are using a Mac, then:
iOS learns from your corrections. If it keeps changing a word you actually want:
If things feel completely out of control, you can reset the keyboard dictionary. To do so:
On macOS, when a word gets auto-corrected:
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information