comscore
News

Apple Store लॉन्चिंग के लिए दिल्ली पहुंचे टिम कुक, PM Modi से की खास मुलाकात

समाचार

दिल्ली में Apple स्टोर ओपनिंग से पहले टिम कुक ने भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Modi) के साथ खास मुलाकात की। इसके अलावा, टिम दिल्ली की अलग-अलग जगहों को भी एक्सप्लोर कर रहे हैं।

  • Published: April 19, 2023 8:37 PM IST

Highlights

  • पीएम मोदी से मुलाकात के अलावा दिल्ली की सैर करते दिखे Tim Cook
  • टिम कुक ने किया Hastkala Academy को किया एक्सप्लोर
  • दिल्ली Apple Store कल 20 अप्रैल को खुलेगा
Tim Cook Pm Modi

Tim Cook in Delhi: मुंबई में भारत का पहला Apple Store खोलने के बाद अब Apple CEO टिम कुक (Tim Cook) दिल्ली पहुंच चुके हैं। 18 अप्रैल मुंबई स्टोर ओपनिंग के दो दिन बाद 20 अप्रैल यानी कल गुरुवार को भारत का दूसरा एप्पल स्टोर दिल्ली में खोला जाएगा। इस स्टोर की ग्रैंड ओपनिंग भी टिम कुक के हाथों की जाएगी। दिल्ली स्टोर ओपनिंग से पहले टिम कुक ने भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Modi) के साथ खास मुलाकात की। पीएम मोदी के साथ की गई मुलाकात की तस्वीर टिम ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर शेयर की है। इसके अलावा, टिम दिल्ली की अलग-अलग जगहों को भी एक्सप्लोर कर रहे हैं।

Apple CEO Tim Cook ने आज बुधवार को भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) के साथ मुलाकात की। इस मुलाकात की तस्वीर टिम कुक ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर शेयर की है। तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने पीएम मोदी को धन्यवाद दिया और कहा कि वह भारत में निवेश और ग्रोथ करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं।

 


पीएम मोदी से मुलाकात के अलावा टिम कुक दिल्ली की अलग-अलग जगहों पर भी घूमते नजर आएं, उन्होंने हर पल की तस्वीरें अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर शेयर की है। दिल्ली पहुंचते ही उन्होंने लोधी आर्ट डिस्ट्रिक्ट की सैर की। यहां की रंगीन व कलाकारी से भरपूर दीवारों से टिम कुक काफी प्रभावित हुए।

 


इसके अलावा, उन्होंने National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy को भी एक्सप्लोर किया और बताया कि इस जगह पर वह अपना पूरा दिन बीता सकते हैं।

 


टिम कुक The Indian School of Design & Innovation भी पहुंचे, जहां उन्होंने छात्रों के साथ मुलाकात की। साथ ही उन्होंने बताया कि किस तरह iPad नई जनरेशन को क्रिएटिविटी के साथ नए शानदार डिजाइन उभारने में मदद कर रहा है।

 

Delhi Apple Store

आपको बता दें, भारत का दूसरा एप्पल स्टोर दिल्ली के साकेत स्थित सेलेक्ट सिटीवॉक मॉल में खुल रहा है। इसकी ओपनिंग कल गुरुवार 20 अप्रैल को सुबह 10 बजे की जाएगी। ऑफिशियल ओपनिंग से पहले इस स्टोर की तस्वीरें ऑनलाइन सामने आ गई है। यह स्टोर 10 हजा स्क्वायर फुट एरिया में बना हुआ है। स्टाफ की बात करें, तो मुंबई स्टाफ की तरह दिल्ली एप्पल स्टोर के स्टाफ भी 15 अलग-अलग भाषाएं बोलने में सक्षम होंगे।

  • Published Date: April 19, 2023 8:37 PM IST

दुनियाभर की लेटेस्ट tech news और reviews के साथ best recharge, पॉप्युलर मोबाइल पर मिलने वाले एक्सक्लूसिव offers के लिए हमें फेसबुक, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें। Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Minecraft Legends गेम हुआ लॉन्च, शानदार ग्राफिक्स के साथ मिलेंगे कई गेमिंग मोड

New State Mobile April Update 20 अप्रैल को होगा लाइव, जानें क्या होगा खास

Free Fire MAX Redeem Code for 18 April: फ्री फायर मैक्स के कई रिडीम कोड, फ्री मिल रहा बहुत कुछ

Free Fire MAX Today Redeem Code for 17 April: फ्री फायर मैक्स के नए रिडीम कोड, फ्री पाएं बंडल और बहुत कुछ

Free Fire MAX Today Redeem Code for 15 April: फ्री फायर मैक्स रिडीम कोड से आज पाएं डायमंड

Samsung Galaxy A24 फोन हुआ लॉन्च, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ मिलेगा 50MP का कैमरा

Samsung Galaxy A24 की कीमत लॉन्च से पहले लीक, मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

Motorola G Stylus 2023 में होगा दमदार डिजाइन और फीचर्स, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi 13 Ultra फोन Leica-ब्रांडेड क्वाड रियर कैमरा सेटअप के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च! मिलेंगे ये धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन

Amazon पर Rs 2000 से कम की नो-कॉस्ट EMI में मिल रहे ये 5 धांसू फोन, देखें लिस्ट

तगड़े फीचर वाले iQOO 9T पर 3000 रुपये का फ्लैट Discount, सस्ते में घर लाने का गोल्डन चांस

5G Upgrade Sale: OnePlus Nord 2T पर बंपर ऑफर, डिस्काउंट के साथ मिलेगा 18GB फ्री डेटा

Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro सीरीज की पहली सेल आज, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

50MP कैमरा, 16GB RAM, 5000mAh बैटरी और 90W फास्ट चार्जिंग के साथ Xiaomi 13 Ultra लॉन्च, तस्वीरों में देखें First Look

Related Topics

लेटेस्ट वीडियो

HP 14, HP 15, HP Pavilion x360 और HP Pavilion Plus 14 बाजार में हुए लॉन्च, देखें Vickram Bedi के साथ खास बातचीत

news

HP 14, HP 15, HP Pavilion x360 और HP Pavilion Plus 14 बाजार में हुए लॉन्च, देखें Vickram Bedi के साथ खास बातचीत
भारत का पहला Apple Store लॉन्च, CEO टिम कुक ने मुंबई में की पहले फ्लैगशिप स्टोर की ग्रैंड ओपनिंग, वीडियो में एप्पल स्टोर की देखें झलक | Watch Video

news

भारत का पहला Apple Store लॉन्च, CEO टिम कुक ने मुंबई में की पहले फ्लैगशिप स्टोर की ग्रैंड ओपनिंग, वीडियो में एप्पल स्टोर की देखें झलक | Watch Video
देश का पहला एप्पल स्टोर Apple BKC में क्या है खास, देखें पूरा वीडियो - Watch Video

news

देश का पहला एप्पल स्टोर Apple BKC में क्या है खास, देखें पूरा वीडियो - Watch Video
देश का पहला एप्पल स्टोर Apple BKC में क्या है खास, देखें पूरा वीडियो

news

देश का पहला एप्पल स्टोर Apple BKC में क्या है खास, देखें पूरा वीडियो