Tim Cook in Delhi: मुंबई में भारत का पहला Apple Store खोलने के बाद अब Apple CEO टिम कुक (Tim Cook) दिल्ली पहुंच चुके हैं। 18 अप्रैल मुंबई स्टोर ओपनिंग के दो दिन बाद 20 अप्रैल यानी कल गुरुवार को भारत का दूसरा एप्पल स्टोर दिल्ली में खोला जाएगा। इस स्टोर की ग्रैंड ओपनिंग भी टिम कुक के हाथों की जाएगी। दिल्ली स्टोर ओपनिंग से पहले टिम कुक ने भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Modi) के साथ खास मुलाकात की। पीएम मोदी के साथ की गई मुलाकात की तस्वीर टिम ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर शेयर की है। इसके अलावा, टिम दिल्ली की अलग-अलग जगहों को भी एक्सप्लोर कर रहे हैं।

Apple CEO Tim Cook ने आज बुधवार को भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) के साथ मुलाकात की। इस मुलाकात की तस्वीर टिम कुक ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर शेयर की है। तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने पीएम मोदी को धन्यवाद दिया और कहा कि वह भारत में निवेश और ग्रोथ करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं।

पीएम मोदी से मुलाकात के अलावा टिम कुक दिल्ली की अलग-अलग जगहों पर भी घूमते नजर आएं, उन्होंने हर पल की तस्वीरें अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर शेयर की है। दिल्ली पहुंचते ही उन्होंने लोधी आर्ट डिस्ट्रिक्ट की सैर की। यहां की रंगीन व कलाकारी से भरपूर दीवारों से टिम कुक काफी प्रभावित हुए।

इसके अलावा, उन्होंने National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy को भी एक्सप्लोर किया और बताया कि इस जगह पर वह अपना पूरा दिन बीता सकते हैं।

टिम कुक The Indian School of Design & Innovation भी पहुंचे, जहां उन्होंने छात्रों के साथ मुलाकात की। साथ ही उन्होंने बताया कि किस तरह iPad नई जनरेशन को क्रिएटिविटी के साथ नए शानदार डिजाइन उभारने में मदद कर रहा है।

Delhi Apple Store

आपको बता दें, भारत का दूसरा एप्पल स्टोर दिल्ली के साकेत स्थित सेलेक्ट सिटीवॉक मॉल में खुल रहा है। इसकी ओपनिंग कल गुरुवार 20 अप्रैल को सुबह 10 बजे की जाएगी। ऑफिशियल ओपनिंग से पहले इस स्टोर की तस्वीरें ऑनलाइन सामने आ गई है। यह स्टोर 10 हजा स्क्वायर फुट एरिया में बना हुआ है। स्टाफ की बात करें, तो मुंबई स्टाफ की तरह दिल्ली एप्पल स्टोर के स्टाफ भी 15 अलग-अलग भाषाएं बोलने में सक्षम होंगे।