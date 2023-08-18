comscore
  • Xbox 360 store will close in July 2024: What it means, Future of Xbox consoles

Xbox 360 store will close in July 2024: What it means, Future of Xbox consoles

Xbox is shutting down the Xbox 360 store next year but you will still be able to enjoy all your purchased games and DLCs anytime.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant | 0 minute, 21 seconds read

Published:Aug 18, 2023, 03:41 PM IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 03:41 PM IST

Xbox Store
Xbox Store

Story Highlights

Microsoft in its blog post confirmed that it’s ready to pull the plug on Xbox 360 store. The Xbox 360 store will cease to exist later next year, i.e. on July 29, 2024. However, there’s no need to panic since your already-purchased games won’t go anywhere. Not only that, users can continue playing their backward-compatible games on any of the other Microsoft consoles – Xbox Series X|S, a decade-old Xbox One.

Microsoft Xbox 360 Store is closing for good next year, here is how it will impact users

Developing…

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 to arrive on August 2: All you need to know

Microsoft to hike Xbox Game Pass subscription price in India, Xbox Series X price may go up too

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

