By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Xbox is shutting down the Xbox 360 store next year but you will still be able to enjoy all your purchased games and DLCs anytime.
Microsoft in its blog post confirmed that it’s ready to pull the plug on Xbox 360 store. The Xbox 360 store will cease to exist later next year, i.e. on July 29, 2024. However, there’s no need to panic since your already-purchased games won’t go anywhere. Not only that, users can continue playing their backward-compatible games on any of the other Microsoft consoles – Xbox Series X|S, a decade-old Xbox One.
Developing…
Author Name | Pranav Sawant