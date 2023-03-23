comscore Counter-Strike 2 is officially here: Everything you need to know
News

Valve announces Counter-Strike 2: All changes and improvements

Gaming

Counter-Strike 2 will be available as a free upgrade for CSGO. The game will be available to play this summer.

Highlights

  • Valve announces Counter-Strike 2 as a free upgrade for CSGO.
  • Counter-Strike 2 will offer a visual overhaul and several in-game upgrades.
  • Counter-Strike 2 will be available to play this summer.
Counter-Strike 2

After several leaks, Valve has now officially announced the all-new Counter-Strike 2. As you’d expect, the new game succeeds the existing CS:GO game and offers a host of changes and improvements. Also Read - Valve's CS:GO 2 is reportedly in development, Should Riot be worried about Valorant?

Counter-Strike 2 will be available to play for everyone later this year. It is expected to be available on Steam.

Counter-Strike 2 brings much-needed changes

Counter-Strike 2 brings a visual overhaul by adding reflections to the maps and changing some details from the ground up.

The new game will offer sharper textures and better lighting, thanks to the Source 2 engine. The in-game world will be more appealing and is said to look more realistic.

Furthermore, maps like Inferno, Cache, and others will get new elements added. On the other hand, maps like Dust 2 will be as it is, probably to offer the OG CS experience. Of course, expect slight tweakings to such older maps.

Other than this, Valve is upgrading the weapons as well with more focus on how smoke grenades work. Smokes will now be 3D objects in the game, allowing players to explore more with the smoke grenades as to their position and the way they are thrown.

Moreover, Valve is also upgrading the game’s server architecture. Counter-Strike 2 will support sub-tick updates, which basically means that you’d be able to do a lot more things in the game with agility.

Apart from this, a lot more is expected to be refined in the game that we’d only know when we get our hands on the game. We expect, Valve will be more serious about hackers with the new game, so that they won’t ruin your experience. Matchmaking is also expected to be improved.

Valve will make the Counter-Strike 2 game available to play in Summer. It will be a free-to-play upgrade for existing CS:GO players. As for now, Valve will test the game with limited testers depending on factors like playtime and your Steam account’s ranking.

  • Published Date: March 23, 2023 10:22 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

OnePlus 5G Upgrade Days sale: Check top offers here

Opera announces ChatGPT integration, AI summarisation features for its browsers

WhatsApp may soon let polls to accept only one choice on Android

Nothing Ear (2) arrive in India: Here s how much they cost

Redmi Note 12 4G India launch date is March 30

The Best Budget Android Phones You Can Buy Under Rs 10000 - Watch Video

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nvidia Launches AI Supercomputer Cloud Service and partnerships to train generative AI

Tech Updates/ launch

Nvidia Launches AI Supercomputer Cloud Service and partnerships to train generative AI
Instagram's new feature began displaying ads in search results

Tech Updates/ launch

Instagram's new feature began displaying ads in search results
Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

Tech Updates/ launch

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

Tech Updates/ launch

Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)