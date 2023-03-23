After several leaks, Valve has now officially announced the all-new Counter-Strike 2. As you’d expect, the new game succeeds the existing CS:GO game and offers a host of changes and improvements. Also Read - Valve's CS:GO 2 is reportedly in development, Should Riot be worried about Valorant?

Counter-Strike 2 will be available to play for everyone later this year. It is expected to be available on Steam.

Counter-Strike 2 brings much-needed changes

Counter-Strike 2 brings a visual overhaul by adding reflections to the maps and changing some details from the ground up.

The new game will offer sharper textures and better lighting, thanks to the Source 2 engine. The in-game world will be more appealing and is said to look more realistic.

Furthermore, maps like Inferno, Cache, and others will get new elements added. On the other hand, maps like Dust 2 will be as it is, probably to offer the OG CS experience. Of course, expect slight tweakings to such older maps.

Other than this, Valve is upgrading the weapons as well with more focus on how smoke grenades work. Smokes will now be 3D objects in the game, allowing players to explore more with the smoke grenades as to their position and the way they are thrown.

Moreover, Valve is also upgrading the game’s server architecture. Counter-Strike 2 will support sub-tick updates, which basically means that you’d be able to do a lot more things in the game with agility.

Apart from this, a lot more is expected to be refined in the game that we’d only know when we get our hands on the game. We expect, Valve will be more serious about hackers with the new game, so that they won’t ruin your experience. Matchmaking is also expected to be improved.

Valve will make the Counter-Strike 2 game available to play in Summer. It will be a free-to-play upgrade for existing CS:GO players. As for now, Valve will test the game with limited testers depending on factors like playtime and your Steam account’s ranking.