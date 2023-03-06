Riot’s Valorant is getting a new agent named Gekko in the upcoming Act of Episode 6. Valorant’s Episode 6 Act II begins this week and will include a new battle pass alongside the agent.

The new Agent Geko will be hailing from Los Angeles and will have a crew of calamitous creatures, which he will be using for abilities. As you’d expect, he’ll have main abilities and an ultimate.

In this article, let’s take a look at the agent’s abilities and the new act’s release date.

Agent Gekko: All you need to know about the new Valorant Agent

Gekko will be an initiator who will help his team to capture a site on the map. Gekko will have different pets around him that will clear his way, giving entry to the entire team on the site.

Why settle for one, when you can have five? Meet Agent Gekko and his crew of creatures, launching with EP_06 // ACT II. 📺: https://t.co/7rpFo00keW pic.twitter.com/V6XLd62D1a — VALORANT // India & South Asia (@playVALORANTsa) March 4, 2023

Dizzy (E): This will be the first ability of the agent. Upon pressing ‘E’, Gekko will throw his turtle-like pet, which will unleash blind plasma at enemies in line of sight. The effect of the blind plasma will stay for a few seconds.

Wingman (Q): Upon pressing ‘Q’, Gekko will release another creature called Wingman who will unleash a concussive blast toward the first enemy in line of sight. Players can ALT Fire when targetting a spike site, so the creature can defuse or plant the spike. Once the Wingman is expired, he’ll revert into a dormant globule and can then be reclaimed, and after a short cooldown, the ability will be charged and ready to use.

Mosh Pit (C): Mosh is another animal that Gekko can release as a grenade. Mosh will be a small green jelly-like creature that will bounce and explode on the marked area giving damage to enemies.

Thrash (X): Finally, upon pressing X, Gekko will unleash his ultimate. Thrash is an armored fish-like pet that will explode to detain enemies. Just like Wingman, Thrash can be reclaimed as a globule.

Valorant’s Episode 6 Act II will begin on March 8 at 9:30 AM IST.