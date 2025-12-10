This GTA 5 Modder Is Adding Entire New Maps To The Game Before GTA 6 Releases

GTA 5 has been out for over ten years, but its active modding community continues to keep the game feeling fresh. While many mods focus on adding new cars, weapons, or visual improvements, one creator has stood out for taking a much bigger approach by expanding the game’s map itself. A modder known as FV Mods (via Sportskeeda) has been developing large-scale maps that bring new regions, cities, and well-known locations into GTA 5. Also Read: GTA 6 Update: Release Date, Expected Price, Storyline And Platforms

Who Is Behind the GTA 5 Map Expansions?

FV Mods, also known as Filip, has been active in the GTA community for years. They started working on large maps for GTA 4 in 2014 before shifting their focus to GTA 5. Their early work included converting existing GTA 4 maps, like CountrysideViV, into GTA 5. They also worked on a World Trade Center building conversion as part of the Liberty City Rewind initiative. Also Read: GTA 6 Release Date, India Price, Story, Gameplay, Platforms, Requirements: Everything We Know

Over the years, the modder has moved entirely to GTA 5, creating projects for both the Legacy version and the Enhanced edition. Most of these map expansion projects are available on platforms like Nexus Mods and the GTA 5 Mods website. Players can download them individually or combine multiple maps to explore new regions alongside the original GTA 5 world.

Popular Map Expansion Mods by FV Mods

FV Mods has released several map expansion projects that introduce new locations into GTA 5. Some of the notable ones include:

Oldburries – Adds a countryside area featuring open farmlands, long roads, powerlines, natural scenery, and a small town called Oldburry Town.

Many of these maps can be loaded together, allowing players to travel from Los Santos to multiple new regions in the same world. While they may not match Rockstar’s level of detail, they offer a fresh experience for long-time players wanting something different.

FV Mods’ work shows how much creativity the GTA community continues to bring to the game, even 13 years after launch.