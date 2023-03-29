comscore The Last of Us Part 1 PC is here: Everything you need to know
The Last of Us Part 1 PC gathers negative reviews hours after its release, here's why

Gaming

The much-awaited game The Last of Us Part 1 now available on Steam and Epic games store.

Highlights

  • Naughty Dog and PlayStation have finally released The Last of Us Part 1 for PC.
  • The Last of Us Part 1 comes with several upgradesfor PC.
  • The Last of Us Part 1 is priced starting at Rs 3,999 on Steam and Epic.
The Last of Us Part 1 featured

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part 1 is now finally available for PC players. The game can be added to the library on Steam and Epic Games store. However, just a few hours after its release, the game received mostly negative reviews. Also Read - The Last of Us Part I PC System requirements and features revealed

That’s not because of the gameplay or the story, but rather due to its unstable port. The game is reported to have crashes and some performance issues. It has only received 33 percent positive ratings on Steam.

The developers are keeping quiet about the issues faced by the players. However, we expect the game studio to offer an update to fix most things.

For the unversed, the game’s been popular and has been accepted well on the PlayStation platform. That said, once the technical issues are fixed for the PC version, the game should get better.

The Last of Us Part I PC price

The Last of Us Part 1 starts at Rs 3,999 for the regular edition and Rs 4,799 for the Deluxe Edition Bundle.

The Last of Us Part I Story synopsis

The game begins with Joel and his daughter Sarah living in Texas, where one night there’s an outbreak of a mutant cordyceps fungus in the whole of the United States that transforms humans into cannibalistic monsters. When they try to flee away from these transformed humans, Sarah dies after a soldier shoots her.

Twenty years later, most of the civilization has been destroyed. Only then, Joel meets Ellie, one of the main characters whose immunity may lead to a cure for the virus outbreak.

The Last of Us Part I PC System requirements

Minimum 

CPU – AMD Ryzen 5 1500X, Intel Core i7-4770K

GPU – AMD Radeon 470 4GB, Nvidia GTX 970 4GB/GTX 1050 Ti 4GB

RAM – 16GB

OS – Windows 10 64-Bit Version 1909 or Newer

Storage – 100GB SSD

Settings – 720p 30fps, Low Preset settings

Recommended 

CPU – AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel Core i7-8700

GPU – AMD Radeon RX 5800 XT 8GB, AMD Radeon RX 6600XT 8GB, Nvidia RTX 2070 Super 8GB/RTX 3060 8GB

RAM – 16GB

OS – Windows 10 64-Bit Version 1909 or Newer

Storage – 100GB SSD

Settings – 1080p 60fps, High Preset settings

Performance

CPU – AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, Intel Core i7-9700K

GPU – AMD Radeon 6750XT, Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti

RAM – 32GB

OS – Windows 10 64-Bit Version 1909 or Newer

Storage – 100GB SSD

Settings – 2K 60fps, High Preset settings

Ultra

CPU – AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, Intel Core i5-12600K

GPU – AMD RX 7900XT (FSR Quality), Nvidia RTX 4080

RAM – 32GB

OS – Windows 10 64-Bit Version 1909 or Newer

Storage – 100GB SSD

Settings – 4K 60fps, Ultra Preset settings

  • Published Date: March 29, 2023 10:03 AM IST
