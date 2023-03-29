Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part 1 is now finally available for PC players. The game can be added to the library on Steam and Epic Games store. However, just a few hours after its release, the game received mostly negative reviews. Also Read - The Last of Us Part I PC System requirements and features revealed
That’s not because of the gameplay or the story, but rather due to its unstable port. The game is reported to have crashes and some performance issues. It has only received 33 percent positive ratings on Steam.
The developers are keeping quiet about the issues faced by the players. However, we expect the game studio to offer an update to fix most things.
For the unversed, the game’s been popular and has been accepted well on the PlayStation platform. That said, once the technical issues are fixed for the PC version, the game should get better.
The Last of Us Part I PC price
The Last of Us Part 1 starts at Rs 3,999 for the regular edition and Rs 4,799 for the Deluxe Edition Bundle.
The Last of Us Part I Story synopsis
The game begins with Joel and his daughter Sarah living in Texas, where one night there’s an outbreak of a mutant cordyceps fungus in the whole of the United States that transforms humans into cannibalistic monsters. When they try to flee away from these transformed humans, Sarah dies after a soldier shoots her.
Twenty years later, most of the civilization has been destroyed. Only then, Joel meets Ellie, one of the main characters whose immunity may lead to a cure for the virus outbreak.
The Last of Us Part I PC System requirements
Minimum
CPU – AMD Ryzen 5 1500X, Intel Core i7-4770K
GPU – AMD Radeon 470 4GB, Nvidia GTX 970 4GB/GTX 1050 Ti 4GB
RAM – 16GB
OS – Windows 10 64-Bit Version 1909 or Newer
Storage – 100GB SSD
Settings – 720p 30fps, Low Preset settings
Recommended
CPU – AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel Core i7-8700
GPU – AMD Radeon RX 5800 XT 8GB, AMD Radeon RX 6600XT 8GB, Nvidia RTX 2070 Super 8GB/RTX 3060 8GB
RAM – 16GB
OS – Windows 10 64-Bit Version 1909 or Newer
Storage – 100GB SSD
Settings – 1080p 60fps, High Preset settings
Performance
CPU – AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, Intel Core i7-9700K
GPU – AMD Radeon 6750XT, Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti
RAM – 32GB
OS – Windows 10 64-Bit Version 1909 or Newer
Storage – 100GB SSD
Settings – 2K 60fps, High Preset settings
Ultra
CPU – AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, Intel Core i5-12600K
GPU – AMD RX 7900XT (FSR Quality), Nvidia RTX 4080
RAM – 32GB
OS – Windows 10 64-Bit Version 1909 or Newer
Storage – 100GB SSD
Settings – 4K 60fps, Ultra Preset settings