The Game Awards 2025 – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Dominates With Nine Wins; Full Winners List

The Game Awards 2025 wrapped up with a few unexpected wins, but one game clearly led the night. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 took home the Game of the Year award and ended up winning nine categories in total – the highest number of wins at this year's event. The dark fantasy title also secured awards for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Independent Game, Debut Indie Game, Best RPG, Best Art Direction, Best Performance (Jennifer English), and Best Score & Music.

While Expedition 33 led the scoreboard, a number of other games also received recognition across categories. Arc Raiders won Best Multiplayer, Mario Kart World grabbed Best Sports/Racing Game, and Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) took home the award for Most Anticipated Game.

Here’s the complete list of winners from The Game Awards 2025: