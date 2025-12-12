The Game Awards 2025 – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Dominates With Nine Wins; Full Winners List

The Game Awards 2025 wrapped up with a few unexpected wins, but one game clearly led the night. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 took home the Game of the Year award and ended up winning nine categories in total – the highest number of wins at this year’s event. The dark fantasy title also secured awards for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Independent Game, Debut Indie Game, Best RPG, Best Art Direction, Best Performance (Jennifer English), and Best Score & Music. Also Read: GTA 6 Update: Release Date, Expected Price, Storyline And Platforms
While Expedition 33 led the scoreboard, a number of other games also received recognition across categories. Arc Raiders won Best Multiplayer, Mario Kart World grabbed Best Sports/Racing Game, and Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) took home the award for Most Anticipated Game.
Here’s the complete list of winners from The Game Awards 2025:
- Game of the Year – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Best Art Direction – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Best Audio Design – Battlefield 6
- Best Game Direction – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Best Multiplayer – Arc Raiders
- Best Narrative – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Best Performance – Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
- Best Score & Music – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Best Action – Hades 2
- Best Action/Adventure – Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Best Family Game – Donkey Kong Bananza
- Best Fighting Game – Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Best Independent Game – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Best Mobile Game – Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- Best Ongoing Game – No Man’s Sky
- Best RPG – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Best Sports/Racing Game – Mario Kart World
- Best Strategy/Sim – Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
- Best VR/AR Game – The Midnight Walk
- Best Adaptation – The Last of Us Season 2
- Community Support – Baldur’s Gate 3
- Debut Indie Game – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Innovation in Accessibility – Doom: The Dark Ages
- Games for Impact – South of Midnight
- Best Esports Game – Counter-Strike 2
- Best Esports Athlete – Chovy
- Best Esports Team – Team Vitality (CS2)
- Content Creator of the Year – MoistCr1tikal
- Most Anticipated Game – Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6)
- Players’ Voice – Wuthering Waves
- Game Changer Award – Girls Make Games