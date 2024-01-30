Sony has announced its first State of Play event for 2024, which will take place on Wednesday, January 31, at 5PM ET (3:30am Thrusday, IST). The event will feature more than 15 games, including two highly anticipated PS5 exclusives: Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin.

Stellar Blade, previously known as Project Eve, is an action RPG that promises to deliver stunning graphics and intense combat. The game has been in development for several years, and the last update was in 2022. Fans are eager to see the latest trailer and learn the release date of this PS5-only title.

Rise of the Ronin is another action RPG, but with a historical setting. The game is developed by Team Ninja, the creators of Nioh, and follows the story of a samurai warrior in 1863 Japan. The game features realistic swordplay and beautiful scenery. The game is set to launch on March 22, and Sony will likely reveal the final trailer during the event.

In addition to these two confirmed games, Sony will also showcase 13 other titles, some of which are rumoured to be PS VR 2 games. However, the details of these games are still unknown, and there have been many speculations online. Some of the possible games that could appear in the event are Death Stranding 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Sonic Generations Remastered, Silent Hill 2 Remake, and a new Metro game. However, these are not confirmed, and should be taken with caution.

The State of Play event will be streamed live on the official PlayStation website, as well as on YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch.

