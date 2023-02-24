At the PlayStation State of Play livestream, Sony showcased new trailers of its upcoming games. One such trailer was for the much-anticipated Resident Evil 4. The new trailer of the game comes exactly a month before the game’s release. Also Read - Resident Evil 4 Remake System requirements are here: Can easily run on a decent machine

The trailer reveals the gameplay and some fine details about the title. We also get to see some of the improvements done over the original game. Interestingly, the return of mercenaries mode is also confirmed.

Resident Evil 4 Remake trailer showcased at PlayStation State of Play

Capcom’s upcoming remake, Resident Evil 4 is one of the most-awaited games in the horror and action survival genre. Ahead of its release next month, the trailer of the game was presented at Sony’s PlayStation State of Play livestream.

The trailer shows the gameplay revealing the reworked graphics. It also gives us a closer look at more characters. We get to see the boss fight with Jack Krauser, and Leon across different situations in the game.

The makers also announced the return of ‘The Mercenaries’ mode. The Mercenaries will be available to players as a free post-launch DLC.

Apart from this, the PC system requirements of the game were revealed by Steam recently. The Resident Evil 4 Remake will be playable on most modern machines.

Following are its system requirements.

Minimum system requirements

OS – Windows 10 64 bit

CPU- AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5-7500

GPU – AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB or GTX 1050 Ti 4GB

RAM – 8GB

Storage – unclear

Settings – 1080p at 45fps (likely medium or low graphics)

Recommended system requirements

OS – Windows 10 64 bit or Windows 11 64 bit

CPU- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7-8700

GPU – AMD Radeon RX 5700 or GTX 1070

RAM – 16GB

Storage – unclear

Settings – 1080p at 60fps (High Settings)

Other than PC, the game will also be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. The game is set to release on March 24, and on Steam, it’s listed for Rs 3,599. Sony will soon release a demo of the game to PS4 and PS5 owners.