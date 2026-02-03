Unlock free skins today: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes (3 Feb 2026) working now

Free Fire is an online battle game developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena. It is one of the trending games, being a battle royale game. With its short 10-minute matches, intuitive controls, and diverse character roster, it’s an exciting alternative to the bigger names in the genre like PUBG and Call of Duty: Mobile. Free Fire mainly targets countries including India, the region of Southeast Asia, and Latin America specifically because it is a light game that runs well on low-end devices.

The game has fifty players starting on an uninhabited island and have to kill each other until only one person remains. One of the most interesting thing about Free Fire is that players can select their own characters based on the special abilities. Free Fire has matches which can be completed in several minutes, team play, customizable characters making the game interesting to millions of people.

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes

Garena frequently releases redeem codes that reward players with free skins, characters, and other in-game items. Here’s how to redeem these codes:

Visit the official Free Fire redemption site:

Go to [https://reward.ff.garena.com](https://reward.ff.garena.com).

Log in with your Free Fire account:

Use your account credentials from Facebook, Google, VK, or other linked platforms to sign in.

Enter the code:

Input the 12-character redemption code in the text box and click “Confirm.”

Check your in-game mail:

If the code is valid, you’ll receive your rewards via the in-game mail within 24 hours.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 3 February 2026:

S7VRT9K2C4E6W8A1

I1O5GGB7S9X3Q6F8

F2D4WVDRO8H1R3N5

FFXT7SW9KG2M

FY9MFW7KFSNN

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FFYNC9V2FTNN

FFSP9XQ2TNZK

NPCQ2FW7PXN2

FPSTQ7MXNPY5

FFNRWTQPFDZ9

FFSUTXVQF2NR

FFKSY7PQNWHG

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

FWSKTXVQF2NR

FFMGY7TPWNV2

FFNRX2MQ7SUA

G6Y8B1DGVN35C7V9

Note: Garena Free Fire redeem codes are time-limited and may expire quickly or stop working once the redemption limit is reached. If a code does not work, it may already be invalid or region-restricted. Players are advised to redeem the codes as early as possible and keep checking for fresh updates, as new Free Fire redeem codes are released regularly.