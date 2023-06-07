Netflix is coming up with The Queen's Gambit-inspired mobile game

Streaming giant Netflix has announced that it will launch the ‘The Queen’s Gambit Chess’ game on July 25. The Queen’s Gambit Chess game is based on the streaming series of the same name, featuring Anya-Taylor Joy’s hit character of Beth Harmon. The upcoming game will be available as part of any Netflix subscription to users without an additional fee on both Android and iOS platforms.

Netflix said the title’s experience will involve both teaching players the rules of the classic board game and incorporating story and character elements from the series. “Welcome to Beth Harmon’s world. Take lessons, play puzzles and matches, or compete against friends in this stunning love letter to the award-winning drama,” the company said in the game’s description. The game will also feature characters such as Mr. Shaibel and Borgov and allow players to visit iconic locations including Beth’s house, the Methuen orphanage, the Las Vegas tournament, and more.

“From new beginners to chess masters, this immersive experience appeals to every type of fan,” it added.

Netflix is also announcing the expansion of its game line. The streaming giant will launch a new adventure game ‘Oxenfree II: Lost Signals’ on July 12 which is also coming to the Switch, PlayStation, and PC. A new version of the classic mobile puzzle game ‘Cut the Rope’ will also be released on August 1. Moreover, the company introduced its ‘coming soon’ games– the action role-playing game (RPG) ‘Lego Legacy: Heroes Unboxed’ and a puzzle adventure game ‘Paper Trail’, the report said.

The announcement about upcoming Netflix games comes weeks after the company expanded the crackdown on password sharing. The streaming company now requires subscribers in the US, the UK, and several other countries to pay an additional fee per user outside of members of a household. In other words, any moochers who do not live at your home cannot access Netflix for free. Netflix will require you to pay $7.99 per month per user if you decide to make your subscription available to more users, but not more than two.

— Written with inputs from IANS