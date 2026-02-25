Marvel’s Wolverine to hit PS5 before GTA 6: Here’s the release date

Sony has finally confirmed the release date for Marvel’s Wolverine, and it is arriving earlier than many expected. The PS5-exclusive title will launch on September 15, 2026. That puts it roughly two months ahead of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), which is scheduled to release on November 19, 2026. Also Read: PS5 Indie Games Releasing in 2026 You Should Watch

For players waiting on both titles, this means Wolverine will land first. Also Read: PS6 launch delayed to 2029? Memory shortage may push Sony’s plans

Marvel’s Wolverine release date confirmed for PS5

As per official announcements from Sony and Insomniac Games, Marvel’s Wolverine will release exclusively on PlayStation 5. The studio had first revealed the project back in 2021, and since then updates have been limited. Last year, Sony had only confirmed a Fall 2026 window. The September 15 date now gives a clear timeline.

Insomniac Games, known for developing Marvel’s Spider-Man titles, is once again working closely with Sony and Marvel on this project. The game marks Wolverine’s first major standalone outing in years.

What the game is about

According to the game’s PlayStation Store description, the story follows Wolverine as he searches for answers about his past. The journey takes him across different locations, including Madripoor, parts of Canada, and Tokyo. The narrative is described as darker in tone, with a focus on intense combat.

Based on trailers and early details, the gameplay appears to centre around close-range combat, with Wolverine’s claws playing a major role. The overall tone looks more violent compared to Insomniac’s Spider-Man games, which aligns with the character’s nature.

The last time Wolverine had a solo console game was in 2009 with X-Men Origins: Wolverine. That title was released alongside the film of the same name. Since then, the character has mostly appeared in ensemble titles rather than leading his own game.

Launching before GTA 6

What makes this announcement notable is its timing. With GTA 6 set for November 19, 2026, Wolverine will release earlier in the same year. Another major title, the next Call of Duty, is also expected around the October-November window.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

For PlayStation users, September could be the month when one of Marvel’s most popular characters finally returns in a full-fledged console title. More details around gameplay and editions are expected closer to launch.