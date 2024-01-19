Indiana Jones fans, there’s good news for you. MachineGames announced a brand-new game on Indiana Jones at the Xbox Developer Direct on Thursday. The game titled Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is arriving later this year both on PC and console.

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle gameplay trailer revealed

Xbox released the gameplay trailer of the Indiana Jones and The Great Circle. The gameplay showcases some of the events in the game. This includes the wide landscapes and the in-game characters. The game will be an action-adventure title akin to the movies.

Interestingly, the story in the game is set in 1937 and is occurring between the events of Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. Both movies were released back in the 1980s. Having said that, those who had religiously followed the movie franchise will indeed be excited for the upcoming title.

The Great Circle will be mainly a first-person game, however, there will be some areas where the camera will pan out giving a third-person view to players. For instance, while climbing up the ladder or while doing a rope swing.

The game will have real-world locations such as the Himalayas, Egypt, Rome, and Thailand. While Indiana Jones will be the protagonist, Gina, an investigative reporter who will cross paths with Jones later, will be another main character in the game. As for the antagonist, Emir Vos will play the bad guy who’s said to be a highly intelligent villain.

The makers of the game have confirmed that The Great Circle will be an ‘adventure first’ title. However, players can choose how they approach a situation in the game. That means you can sneak, to begin with, or whack to combat, it all depends on the player.

The game will be full of puzzles, but several of them will be optional so only the ones wanting more puzzles can play them. Others can simply enjoy traversing and adventuring in the game. The makers say that the game is for everyone, so you won’t necessarily have to be familiar with Indiana Jones movies.

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle release date and platform

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle will be available later this year on Xbox consoles and PC. Unfortunately, there’s no exact release date. Let’s hope we get one soon.