Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 8 February 2026 revealed: Unlock diamonds, rare skins, and more

Published By: Deepti Ratnam | Published: Feb 08, 2026, 09:22 AM (IST)
If you want to win free rewards in Free Fire, then this article might help you! Garena releases several rewards like diamonds, skins, emotes, guns, weapons, and more every now and then. But they can only be bought through physical money. However, if you are lucky you can get hold of Free Fire Redeem Codes that can help you earn various rewards. These rewards help you get ahead in the game. We will help you on how you can redeem these codes, but first let’s see what are today’s free fire codes:
590XATDKPVRG28N
2W9FVBM36O5QGTK
BMD8FUSQO4ZGINA
O74JF9YC6HXKGDU
AJEBVGL3ZYTKNUS
68SZRP57IY4T2AH
V8CI2B3TL6QYXG7
WOPLMFJ4NTDHR3V
4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV
NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1
CT6P42J7GRH50Y8
YW2B64F7V8DHJM5
VQRB39SHXW10IM8
STEP1: In order to redeem today’s free fire codes, you first have to open official garena free fire redemption website.
STEP2: Now login to your official account via Google, Apple, VK, or Huawei ID. You can also login via guest account but then you will not be able to redeem these codes.
STEP3: Now go to the redeem codes section.
STEP4: Copy today’s redeem codes and paste inside the box flashing in front of your screen.
STEP5: Click on Redeem option and head to your mail box.
STEP6: The redeem codes are not credited to your account and you can purchase all the items that you want for your gaming experience.
