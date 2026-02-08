Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 8 February 2026 revealed: Unlock diamonds, rare skins, and more

If you want to win free rewards in Free Fire, then this article might help you! Garena releases several rewards like diamonds, skins, emotes, guns, weapons, and more every now and then. But they can only be bought through physical money. However, if you are lucky you can get hold of Free Fire Redeem Codes that can help you earn various rewards. These rewards help you get ahead in the game. We will help you on how you can redeem these codes, but first let’s see what are today’s free fire codes:

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 8 February 2026:

590XATDKPVRG28N

2W9FVBM36O5QGTK

BMD8FUSQO4ZGINA

O74JF9YC6HXKGDU

AJEBVGL3ZYTKNUS

68SZRP57IY4T2AH

V8CI2B3TL6QYXG7

WOPLMFJ4NTDHR3V

4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV

NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1

CT6P42J7GRH50Y8

YW2B64F7V8DHJM5

VQRB39SHXW10IM8

Here’s How You Can Redeem Today’s Codes:

STEP1: In order to redeem today’s free fire codes, you first have to open official garena free fire redemption website.

STEP2: Now login to your official account via Google, Apple, VK, or Huawei ID. You can also login via guest account but then you will not be able to redeem these codes.

STEP3: Now go to the redeem codes section.

STEP4: Copy today’s redeem codes and paste inside the box flashing in front of your screen.

STEP5: Click on Redeem option and head to your mail box.

STEP6: The redeem codes are not credited to your account and you can purchase all the items that you want for your gaming experience.

