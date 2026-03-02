Garena Free Fire 2 March, 2026 update: Free rewards and redeem codes inside

Published By: Deepti Ratnam | Published: Mar 02, 2026, 08:26 AM (IST)
If you are an ardent Free Fire player, then you must know that Garena releases several bundles every month that help players to get ahead in the game. These bundles not only help in collecting valuable items, but also help in winning the battle and defeating your enemy. Free Fire is a survival shooter game in which the game developer continues to thrill its fans with stylish character bundles. This month, Free Fire has released the Magic Cube Store with several in-game items.
The game comes with one of the striking features called Redeem Codes. These redeem codes help players to get ahead in the game and claim several rewards. These rewards help you to win the battle and claim diamonds, skins, emotes, and several other essential items. In this story, we will delve into how to grab these redeem codes and claim today’s rewards.
These redeem codes are released daily, but they are region-specific. This means you may not always be able to access them, and you’ll need to check whether they are redeemable in your region. In this article, we will guide you on how to redeem Free Fire codes and share today’s active codes.
4N8M2XL9R1G3: Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate
H8YC4TN6VKQ9: Diamond Royale Voucher
FF6YH3BFD7VT: 50 Free Diamonds
B1RK7C5ZL8YT: Cobra MP40 Gun Skin
4ST1ZTBZBRP9: Elite Pass Badge
BR43FMAPYEZZ: Magic Cube Fragment x5
UPQ7X5NMJ64V: Street Boy Bundle
S9QK2L6VP3MR: Pet Food x3
FFR4G3HM5YJN: Flaming Red Emote
6KWMFJVMQQYG: Golden AK47 Skin
FZ5X1C7V9B2N6M3Q: Legendary Outfit Bundle
FT4E9Y5U1I3O2P6A: 100 Free Diamonds
FP9O1I5U3Y2T8R4E: Incubator Voucher
FM6N1B8V3C4X7Z9L: Premium Crate Coupon
FA3S7D5F1G9H6J4K: Thunder Electrified Backpack Skin
FK3J9H5G1F7D: Exclusive Character Trial Card
