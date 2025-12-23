Epic Games Store Adds Another Free Game To Its Daily Holiday Giveaway: Check Out Here

The Epic Games Store is continuing its annual year-end free games promotion, offering PC players a new title to claim every day until December 31. As an alternative to traditional holiday sales, the platform allows users to permanently add selected games to their library at no cost, provided they claim them within the limited window. Also Read: Epic Games Store’s Daily Giveaway Continues With Another Free PC Game

As part of the latest drop, Epic Games has made Paradise Killer available for free. The game went live on December 22 and can be claimed until December 23 at 9:30 PM IST. Once the period ends, Paradise Killer will be taken down and replaced by another free game as Epic continues its daily holiday giveaway. Also Read: Hogwarts Legacy Is Free To Claim On The Epic Games Store Until December 18

Paradise Killer is an indie first-person adventure developed by Kaizen Game Works. It is usually priced at Rs 719 on the Epic Games Store but is currently free to download as part of the festive giveaway. Once claimed, the game remains in the user’s library permanently, even after the promotion ends. Also Read: Epic Games Store Adds Three Free Games To Claim This Week: Here’s The Full List

The game is set on a strange island that exists outside of normal reality. Players step into the role of an investigator assigned to solve a murder involving powerful figures. Instead of combat, the experience centres on exploration, conversations, and piecing together clues. Players can move through the island at their own pace, question different characters, and decide for themselves when they are ready to take the case to trial, with outcomes shaped by the choices they make.

Designed as a single-player experience, the game also supports controller input, which may appeal to players who prefer using a gamepad. Its unusual visual style and open-ended approach to investigation have helped it gain attention among indie adventure fans.

Epic’s year-end giveaway has become a familiar event for PC players, with the store typically revealing each free game only shortly before it goes live. With the lineup changing every 24 hours, users need to keep an eye on the store if they want to claim all the games being offered before the promotion wraps up at the end of the month.