BGMI introduces Ocean Friends Crate, including Sea Serpent set

Battlegrounds Mobile India, better known as BGMI, has introduced a new Ocean Friends Crate, which brings along aquatic-inspired skins and items for players. The new crate is now rolling out to players through a server-side update, which means you do not have to download the update.

As part of the Ocean Friends Crate, players get an all-new Sea Serpent set, which will be a part of the first open at 18 UC. BGMI has discounted the first crate opening by 70 percent on the original price of 60 UC. That means players can own the crate and its items for a much less price. If you decide to open the crate 10 times, there is an alternate option to pay 540 UC altogether instead of the original price of 600 UC.

The Ocean Friends Crate also includes a Manta Ray set, a Frog Prince backpack, and “other legendary outfits to amp up your battleground style.”

With the latest update, BGMI is giving players another reason to spend more time and engage with others, which is essential for the game to reach the stardom it once had. In 2021, Krafton launched BGMI as a replacement for PUBG Mobile, featuring censored elements and more restrictions to appease critics and the government. However, last year, the government asked Google and Apple to delist BGMI from their app marketplaces due to the same security reasons as those that caused a ban on PUBG Mobile.

The partial ban on BGMI was lifted earlier this year, however, as part of the government’s probation on the game. “This is a three-month trial approval of BGMI after it has complied with issues of server locations and data security, etc,” Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a tweet in May. The conditions are similar to what the government provisioned for the comeback of PUBG Mobile as Battlegrounds Mobile India last year. While the minister did not explicitly mention the changes BGMI is likely to come, a previous report suggested Krafton may turn on the green-coloured spill as an alternative to blood by default and introduce a timer to keep a check on the time users spend playing the game.