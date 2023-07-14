Google has launched Play Games beta on PC in India, among over 60 new regions in its biggest expansion yet, giving users access to Android games on a PC.

Google Play Games has arrived on PC in India around a year after the service was introduced. Although in beta currently — which means you may experience bugs, Google Play Games is available to download on your PC from the dedicated website, giving you access to games such as Ludo King, Homescapes, Hitwicket Games, Eversoul, and Lords Mobile, among others on your PC.

“We are excited to announce that Google Play Games beta on PC is now available to players in India. Players participating in the beta can play mobile games across their phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and PCs,” said Google.

Having access to your favourite Android games on a PC makes it easier for you to enjoy them on a bigger screen with the option to use keys. Your game data will be saved automatically and be available across Android, ChromeOS, and Windows devices through your Google Play Games account. In addition to English — which is the default language for the platform, you can access Google Play Games in Hindi.

The launch of Google Play Games beta on PC in India is part of a bigger rollout that covers over 60 new regions, and with today’s launch, Google’s gaming platform is now available in over 120 countries. “We look forward to expanding our platform to more markets for players to enjoy games on Google Play.”

To access Google Play Games on your PC, you will need to download the app from the Google Play Games website and sign in to it using your Google account. If you use the account that you use on your Android devices, all your game progress will be automatically synced to the PC version. Google claims the PC version allows users to not only enjoy games on a larger screen but also gives them improved controls with mouse and keyboard inputs. Google has been working with developers to make games adapt to large screens. There are “hundreds of games” currently in the catalogue, including those from Indian developers such as Ludo King and Hitwicket Games.

Google said it has added multiple new features such as keyboard remapping and lowered the minimum PC requirements for Google Play Games over the past months to make the app more widely available and customisable.