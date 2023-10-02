iPhone Buying Guide: The festive season is right around the corner and so are the festive sales. Amazon and Flipkart have announced their upcoming sales – Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days – and they will begin on October 8 in the country. Both sales will offer massive discounts on smartphones across different categories and brands. The highlighting deals in the sale will be of none other than iPhones.

As usual, both platforms have started teasing the deals on iPhones, getting us ready to make our purchase decisions. That said, it’s time to buckle up and choose the best iPhone deal for yourself. This cannot be a hasty decision and may require you to have an idea of the entire iPhone market. But you do not have to worry as in this list, we are listing down all the iPhone deals in the sale and also letting you know which is the best iPhone out of all. By the end of this article, you’ll most likely be sure of the best iPhone for you.

iPhone 11 – Stay Away

Starting with the cheapest iPhone, i.e. the iPhone 11. Released in 2019, this will be the oldest iPhone made available in the sale. The device will likely be priced at around Rs 25,000 with offers on Flipkart. It’s needless to say that this is the deal you should be staying away from. Mainly for two reasons, the lack of 5G connectivity and being 4 years old, which means the next iOS update will be the last update for the device.

iPhone 12 – Don’t buy

The next lucrative deal will be for the iPhone 12. The device with all offers will be available for Rs 32,999 on Flipkart. This includes a bank discount, plus an exchange bonus. While it may look like an interesting deal, it’s not.

We do not advise buyers to purchase this device for two reasons – bad battery life and simply because it’s 3 years old, so only two more iOS updates to go.

iPhone 13 – Best time to buy

The Apple iPhone 13 will be available for Rs 39,999 on Amazon with a bank discount and exchange bonus. Now, if you are able to grab the device for anywhere under Rs 45,000, it’s one of the best iPhone deals in the sale. The smartphone brings a new design, and improved battery life, and will still get three more iOS updates. Having said that, you can easily consider this device for using it for two to three years.

iPhone 14 – Good deal

The Apple iPhone 14 is the most recent iPhone that will be available and in the sale. If you manage to grab the device at around Rs 50,000, it’s overall good since it will get the best software support out of all the above iPhones.

However, do note that the difference between the specs and features of iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 is negligible and they both look the same. That, you can save up to Rs 10,000 and get an iPhone 13 instead. But if you have no problem spending over 50,000, this is a good device to buy.

iPhone 14 Plus – Only 128GB makes sense

If you want a big iPhone, the iPhone 14 Plus will be available at around Rs 60,000 in the sale with offers. Now, this is another deal that we recommend but with a caveat. Stick to 128GB only as the 256GB variant could be priced between Rs 70,000 and Rs 75,000 with offers. If you think of going with the latter, then you are better off with the new iPhone 15 by paying Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 more as it gets you a better display, improved cameras, and the USB-C (which allows the iPhone to do a lot more).

iPhone 14 Pro Max – Good deal, but

Lastly, for the older iPhones, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to be available at around Rs 95,000 in the sale. There’s a simple answer to whether you should buy it or not.

If you want ProMotion (120Hz), Telephoto lens, and premium build (although heavy), the iPhone 14 Pro Max under Rs 95,000 is the deal for you.

However, the new iPhone 15 Plus (at around the same price or cheaper) brings better camera performance such as HDR and sharper images. Also, it has improved battery life and charges via the new USB-C port, which will now be a standard for all Apple devices. Additionally, you will also get an extra year of software updates.

If these things are what you want and don’t care about 120Hz or a telephoto lens, the iPhone 15 Plus at around the same price is a better deal.

iPhone 15s – Buy them

If you are someone who wants to buy new iPhone 15s but are not able to purchase them, you might be able to easily grab them in the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. But do not expect crazy offers, it will be priced the same as the launch price and have the same launch offers. HDFC is offering Rs 5,000 off on iPhone 15 models and Rs 6,000 off on iPhone 15 Pro models. The new iPhone 15s starts at Rs 79,900 and iPhone iPhone 15 Pros are priced starting at Rs 1,34,900.