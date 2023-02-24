comscore Samsung's Bixby Will Clone Your Voice To Answer Calls for You - Watch Video
  • Home
  • Features
  • Samsungs Bixby Will Clone Your Voice To Answer Calls For You Watch Video
News

Samsung's Bixby Will Clone Your Voice To Answer Calls for You - Watch Video

Features

Samsung has announced a new feature for its Bixby mobile assistant that creates an AI-generated copy of a user’s voice to answer calls.

samsam

Samsung has announced a new feature for its Bixby mobile assistant that creates an AI-generated copy of a user’s voice to answer calls. The new “Custom Voice Creator” lets users record different sentences for Bixby to analyze and create an AI-generated copy of their tone and voice Also Read - Samsung Exynos 1380 chipset with faster performance unveiled

Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G design and specs surface before launch

Also Read - Bing's Chat Mode Is Now On Mobile - And You Can Speak To It - Watch Video
  • Published Date: February 24, 2023 6:20 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Google Workspace apps are getting a major makeover: What s new

Not just Galaxy S23 series, Samsung R&D creating multi-device experiences for Indians

Qualcomm demonstrates Stable Diffusion on Android phone

Snapchat now recommends sounds for photos, videos

Apple iPhone 15 series will have longer battery life: Here's how

Samsung's Bixby Will Clone Your Voice To Answer Calls for You - Watch Video

Don t Like Texting? ChatGPT Can Now Reply WhatsApp Messages For You - Watch Video

Notion s Now Letting Anyone Use Its AI Features - Watch Video

Sony State of Play highlights: Resident Evil 4, Destiny 2, Suicide Squad 4 and more

Bing's Chat Mode Is Now On Mobile - And You Can Speak To It - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video
How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?

Features

How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?