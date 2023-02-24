Samsung has announced a new feature for its Bixby mobile assistant that creates an AI-generated copy of a user’s voice to answer calls. The new “Custom Voice Creator” lets users record different sentences for Bixby to analyze and create an AI-generated copy of their tone and voice Also Read - Samsung Exynos 1380 chipset with faster performance unveiledAlso Read - Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G design and specs surface before launch Also Read - Bing's Chat Mode Is Now On Mobile - And You Can Speak To It - Watch Video
Samsung's Bixby Will Clone Your Voice To Answer Calls for You - Watch Video
Samsung has announced a new feature for its Bixby mobile assistant that creates an AI-generated copy of a user’s voice to answer calls.
