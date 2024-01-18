Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Samsung Galaxy S23: What's old, what's new?

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S24, the successor to the Galaxy S23, which was one of the most compact Android flagships of 2023. The Galaxy S24 brings some key improvements over the Galaxy S23, especially in terms of display and AI capabilities. Here is a detailed comparison the two generations of the Galaxy S series smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Samsung Galaxy S23: India price

The Galaxy S24 costs Rs 5,000 more than the Galaxy S23, which now starts at Rs 74,999. However, the Galaxy S24 also offers twice the storage (256 GB) on the base model. You can get both phones at a lower price by using bank offers and other discounts.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Design and display

The Galaxy S24 has a slightly larger 6.2-inch FHD+ screen than the Galaxy S23, which had a 6.1-inch FHD+ screen. This is because the Galaxy S24 has slimmer bezels around the screen. The Galaxy S24 also has a more advanced display, which can adjust the refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, while the Galaxy S23 was restricted to 48Hz to 120Hz. The Galaxy S24’s display is also brighter, with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. Both phones have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the screen.

The Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S23 have a similar design, with a metal frame and a glass back. However, the Galaxy S24 uses a stronger “Armor Aluminum Frame” made of space-grade aluminium, which makes it a gram lighter than the Galaxy S23, weighing 167 grams. Both phones are IP68 certified for water and dust resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Performance

The Galaxy S23 was powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, while the Galaxy S24 uses the Exynos 2400 processor with 10 CPU cores and 8 GB of RAM. The Galaxy S24 also has 256/512 GB of internal storage options, while the Galaxy S23 only had 128/256 GB options. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor is reserved for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy S24 has some exclusive AI features, such as live call translation and transcription, AI-powered photo and video editing, Circle to Search, and more. Some of these features will be available on the Galaxy S23 through a software update.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Camera

Both phones have the same rear camera setup, with a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, a 50 MP wide lens, and a 10 MP 3x telephoto lens. The Galaxy S24 has a better selfie camera, with a 12 MP sensor, compared to the 10 MP sensor on the Galaxy S23. The Galaxy S24 also has more software-based camera features, such as AI Director, AI Portrait, and AI Studio.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Battery

The Galaxy S24 has a slightly bigger 4,000 mAh battery than the Galaxy S23, which had a 3,900 mAh battery. Both phones support up to 45W fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.